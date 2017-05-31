News and Views |
Microbiology is the study of microscopic organisms, such as bacteria, viruses, archaea, fungi and protozoa. This discipline includes fundamental research on the biochemistry, physiology, cell biology, ecology, evolution and clinical aspects of microorganisms, including the host response to these agents.
- Nature 546, 44–45
Archaeal physiology: Two modes of a DNA scissorNature Microbiology 2, 17049
Host response: Cross-fit T cells battle Zika virusNature Microbiology 2, 17082
Zinc-dependent regulation of zinc import and export genes by Zur
Zinc homeostasis in most bacteria is achieved by a set of regulators, each responding to a certain level of intracellular zinc. Here the authors show that, in Streptomyces coelicolor, the Zur regulator modulates the expression of genes for zinc import and export over a large range of zinc concentrations.Nature Communications 8, 15812
The influence of Antarctic subglacial volcanism on the global iron cycle during the Last Glacial Maximum
Contributions of iron sources to Southern Ocean CO2 sequestration during the last glacial period remain uncertain. Here, based on the biogeochemical analysis of subglacial calcites, the authors propose Antarctic volcanism, via subglacial drainage of Fe-rich waters, as a key contributor.Nature Communications 8, 15425
Anthropogenic climate change has altered primary productivity in Lake Superior
The impacts of climate change on the Great Lakes’ ecosystems compared to historical records are unclear. Here, using paleolimnological evidence, the authors show that Lake Superior experienced a slow increase in productivity throughout the Holocene, but that this rate has increased in the last century.Nature Communications 8, 15713
Bactericidal metabolites from Phellinus noxius HN-1 against Microcystis aeruginosaScientific Reports 7, 3133
Gut bacteria can stop cancer drugs from working
Presence of particular microbes or enzymes could explain why some treatments are ineffective for certain people.
Gut bacteria fend off Listeria
Four microbial species could be used as a probiotic to lower the risk of a potentially deadly infection.
Bacterial evolution: The origins of pathogenic enterococci
This study investigates the origins of multidrug-resistant pathogenic enterococci.
Bacterial physiology: An inside job on metabolism
Two new studies reveal how Mycobacterium tuberculosis adapts to environmental stresses that are associated with an intracellular lifestyle.
Genome watch: Klebsiella pneumoniae: when a colonizer turns bad
This month's Genome Watch highlights how whole-genome sequencing (WGS) and epidemiological studies can be combined to explore the link between colonization and infection by Klebsiella pneumoniae in patients who are hospitalised.