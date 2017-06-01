Drug discovery

Featured
Latest Research and Reviews
Reviews |
Breaking barriers to novel analgesic drug development
Existing pain therapies are often inadequate or associated with side effects. Here, Woolf and colleagues discuss new and existing strategies for the development of improved pain therapeutics, highlighting key challenges and considerations in the clinical development of novel analgesics.
Research | | open
A covalent PIN1 inhibitor selectively targets cancer cells by a dual mechanism of action
PIN1 is a promising therapeutic target for cancer treatment. In this study, the authors identify a covalent inhibitor of PIN1 with anti-tumour and anti-metastatic properties thanks to PIN1 inactivation and to the release, after binding to PIN1, of a quinone-mimicking compound that elicits reactive oxygen generation and causes DNA damage.Nature Communications 8, 15772
Research | | open
Aberrant telomere length and mitochondrial DNA copy number in suicide completersScientific Reports 7, 3177
News and Comment
Comments and Opinion |
Alternative drug sensitivity metrics improve preclinical cancer pharmacogenomicsNature Biotechnology 35, 500–502
Comments and Opinion | | open
The illusion of control in germline-engineering policyNature Biotechnology 35, 502–506
News |
Next-generation cancer drugs boost immunotherapy responses
Early clinical trial data suggest that combining medicines improves treatment.
News and Views |
Pharmacotherapy: Biosimilar switching — “To set a form upon desired change”
The highly anticipated NOR-SWITCH trial results provide valuable information for patients and physicians concerned about the effects of switching between a biologic agent and a biosimilar product. However, the possibility of frequent switches, potentially involving more than one biosimilar, raises more questions.