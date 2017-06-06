News and Views |
Systems biology
Systems biology is the study of biological systems whose behaviour cannot be reduced to the linear sum of their parts’ functions. Systems biology does not necessarily involve large numbers of components or vast datasets, as in genomics or connectomics, but often requires quantitative modelling methods borrowed from physics.
- Nature Structural and Molecular Biology 24, 494–495
Microbiology: Diversity breeds tolerance
Cell imaging: An intracellular dance visualizedNature 546, 39–40
Rare cell variability and drug-induced reprogramming as a mode of cancer drug resistance
Through drug exposure, a rare, transient transcriptional program characterized by high levels of expression of known resistance drivers can get ‘burned in’, leading to the selection of cells endowed with a transcriptional drug resistance and thus more chemoresistant cancers.
Time-programmable drug dosing allows the manipulation, suppression and reversal of antibiotic drug resistance in vitro
It is unclear whether strategies involving antibiotic cycling can efficiently control the emergence of antibiotic-resistant bacteria. Here, Yoshida et al. show that the evolution of multi-drug-resistant bacteria in vitro can be manipulated by administering pairs of antibiotics and switching between them.Nature Communications 8, 15589
A BaSiC tool for background and shading correction of optical microscopy images
Accurate quantification of bioimaging data is often confounded by uneven illumination (shading) in space and background variation in time. Here the authors present BaSiC, a Fiji plugin solving both issues. It requires fewer input images and is more robust to artefacts than existing shading correction tools.Nature Communications 8, 14836
Dissemination of antibiotic resistance genes from antibiotic producers to pathogens
Some antibiotic resistance genes found in pathogenic bacteria might derive from antibiotic-producing actinobacteria. Here, Jiang et al. provide bioinformatic and experimental evidence supporting this hypothesis, and propose a specific mechanism for the transfer of these genes between bacterial phyla.Nature Communications 8, 15784
Neuromorphic computation: Lowering dimensions
Promoter interactions direct chromatin folding in embryonic stem cells
The spatial organization of the genome profoundly influences how genes are regulated in normal development or dysregulated in disease. A new study of the murine HoxB locus illustrates how promoter interactions direct higher-order chromatin folding.Nature Structural and Molecular Biology 24, 494–495
Plant genetics: Branching out for crop improvement
A gene has been identified that underpins the capacity of mycobacterial cells to divide to produce physiologically different daughter cells. This finding has implications for drug treatment of tuberculosis. See Letter p.153
Infection: Intravesical gentamicin ameliorates recurrent UTI
Digenome-seq web tool for profiling CRISPR specificityNature Methods 14, 548–549