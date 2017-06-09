Plant sciences

News and Views |
Featured
- Nature Energy 2, 17093
News and Views |
Rice domestication: An imperfect African solution
News and Views |
Genomics: Sunflowers sequencedNature 546, 43
Latest Research and Reviews
Reviews |
Nitrogen transformations in modern agriculture and the role of biological nitrification inhibition
Fifty per cent of the nitrogen fertilizer used globally is lost as ammonia, nitrate or nitrous oxide. Nitrification inhibitors, exuded by plant roots, play a role in reducing those losses both naturally and in the service of sustainable agriculture.Nature Plants 3, 17074
News and Comment
News and Views |
Microbial fuel cells: Running on gas
Methane is an abundant energy source that is used for power generation in thermal power plants via combustion, but direct conversion to electricity in fuel cells remains challenging. Now, a microbial fuel cell is demonstrated to efficiently convert methane directly to current by careful selection of a consortium of microorganisms.Nature Energy 2, 17093
News |
Italy rebuked for failure to prevent olive-tree tragedy
European Commission reveals widespread delays by the country’s authorities to halt spread of deadly plant disease.
News and Views |
Rice domestication: An imperfect African solution
SHATTERING 4 is a key rice domestication gene. A non-synonymous mutation of this gene was found to be selected during Asian rice domestication as it confers non-shattering. Now, a nonsense mutation of SHATTERING 4 is shown to simultaneously result in non-shattering and small grain size during the independent domestication of African rice.
Editorial |
Political potholes in the roadmap for research
In the March for Science, held on 22 April in cities around the world, many placards bore Galileo's assertion that scientific truth is unaffected by political circumstance, “Eppur si muove”. But scientific research is inevitably shaped by the political climate in which it takes place.Nature Plants 3, 17088
Research Highlights |
Plant genetics: Branching out for crop improvement
Research Highlights |
Arabidopsis evolution: Roots in AfricaNature Plants 3, 17091