News and Views |
Featured
- Nature 546, 42
News and Views |
50 & 100 Years Ago
Latest Research and Reviews
Research | | open
Evidence for mutual assessment in a wild primateScientific Reports 7, 2953
Research | | open
Functional evolution of Lepidoptera olfactory receptors revealed by deorphanization of a moth repertoire
The range of odours that an insect can detect depends on its olfactory receptors. Here, the authors functionally characterize the olfactory receptor repertoire of the moth Spodoptera littoralis using the Drosophila empty neuron system and reconstruct the evolution of these receptors in the Lepidoptera.Nature Communications 8, 15709
Research | | open
The progression pattern of male hyrax songs and the role of climactic endingScientific Reports 7, 2795
Research | | open
Ants regulate colony spatial organization using multiple chemical road-signs
While the organization of ants within their nest is key for colony function, it remains unknown how ants navigate this dark subterranean environment. Here, Heyman et al. use a series of behavioral tests, chemical analyses, and machine learning to identify chemical landmarks that ants use to distinguish between nest areas.Nature Communications 8, 15414
News and Comment
Comments and Opinion |
Nomenclature: Rules for new species from live specimensNature 546, 210
News |
Coral-reef fish suck up meals with slime-covered lips
Highly folded mouthparts help tubelip wrasses dodge venom and create a seal to feed.
News and Views |
50 & 100 Years AgoNature 546, 42
News and Views |
50 & 100 Years Ago
Research Highlights |
Beekeeping practices boost parasite risk
Suppressing natural honeybee behaviours in crowded apiaries could enhance the spread of mites.Nature 545
Comments and Opinion |
Field Instruments: Build it yourself
From custom wildlife collars to underwater recorders, a tailor-made field device is within a biologist's grasp.Nature Jobs 545, 253–255