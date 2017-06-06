News and Views |
Cancer is a complex disease in which cells in a specific tissue are no longer fully responsive to the signals within the tissue that regulate cellular differentiation, survival, proliferation and death. As a result, these cells accumulate within the tissue, causing local damage and inflammation. There are over 200 different types of cancer.
- Nature Medicine 23, 656–657
Reducing interferon'ce in stem cellsNature Cell Biology 19, 597–599
Severe congenital neutropenias
Granulopoiesis arrest in the bone marrow at the promyelocyte level is the hallmark of severe congenital neutropenias. Patients have an increased risk of infections and leukaemic progression; granulocyte colony-stimulating factor therapy can restore neutrophil counts in most cases.Nature Reviews Disease Primers 3, 17032
The metabolic function of cyclin D3–CDK6 kinase in cancer cell survival
The cyclin D3–CDK6 kinase complex, which is overactive in some cancers, inhibits two key glycolysis enzymes and thereby enhances the levels of antioxidants in cells, promoting tumour cell survival.
Distinct homotypic B-cell receptor interactions shape the outcome of chronic lymphocytic leukaemia
Chronic lymphocytic leukaemia (CLL) is characterized by cell-autonomous B-cell receptor (BcR)-mediated signalling of neoplastic B lymphocytes. Here the authors unveil the structural basis and diversity of activatory homotypic BcR contacts and link them with CLL heterogeneity and the clinical outcome.Nature Communications 8, 15746
DNA exonuclease Trex1 regulates radiotherapy-induced tumour immunogenicity
Trex1 is an exonuclease that degrades cytosolic DNA and has been associated with modulation of interferon responses in autoimmunity and viral infections. Here, the authors show that Trex1 attenuates the immunogenicity of cancer cells treated with high radiation doses by degrading cytosolic DNA and preventing the activation of interferon response.Nature Communications 8, 15618
Exosomes facilitate therapeutic targeting of oncogenic KRAS in pancreatic cancer
Exosomes improve the delivery of siRNA to mutant KRAS in the pancreatic tumours and bypass immune clearance better than artificial liposomes, probably owing to enhanced macropinocytocis and presence of CD47 on exosomes, respectively.
Structure of the Rpn13-Rpn2 complex provides insights for Rpn13 and Uch37 as anticancer targets
In the proteasome, Rpn2 provides the docking site for substrate receptor Rpn13. Here the authors present the structure of human Rpn13 Pru domain bound to its binding site in Rpn2 and provide insights into the mode of action for Rpn13-targeting molecule RA190, which has anticancer properties.Nature Communications 8, 15540
Immunotherapy takes on tumours that can’t fix DNA
Tests of an approved treatment reveal it could target various cancer types.
Tumour cells wait before invading
Single-cell study hints at the timing of cancer’s spread.
Alternative drug sensitivity metrics improve preclinical cancer pharmacogenomicsNature Biotechnology 35, 500–502
Gene expression: ACSS2 boosts local histone acetylation
During metabolic stress in cancer cells, ACSS2 binds to TFEB to locally boost the production of acetyl-CoA, thereby facilitating the expression of lysosomal and autophagy genes.
Gut bacteria can stop cancer drugs from working
Presence of particular microbes or enzymes could explain why some treatments are ineffective for certain people.
Surgery: First penis transplant in the USA