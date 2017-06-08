Immunology

Featured
Manufacture of CAR-T cells in the body
Patrolling monocytes sense peripheral infection and induce cytokine-mediated neuronal dysfunctionNature Medicine 23, 659–661
Latest Research and Reviews
Severe congenital neutropenias
Granulopoiesis arrest in the bone marrow at the promyelocyte level is the hallmark of severe congenital neutropenias. Patients have an increased risk of infections and leukaemic progression; granulocyte colony-stimulating factor therapy can restore neutrophil counts in most cases.Nature Reviews Disease Primers 3, 17032
Ash1l and lnc-Smad3 coordinate Smad3 locus accessibility to modulate iTreg polarization and T cell autoimmunity
The transcriptional program activated by Smad2/Smad3 is critical for the induction and function of regulatory T cells. Here the authors show that the expression of Smad3 is modulated by the complementary functions of a methyltransferase Ash1l and an lncRNA lnc-Smad3 on the promoter accessibility of the mouse Smad3 locus.Nature Communications 8, 15818
Stability and function of regulatory T cells expressing the transcription factor T-bet
Regulatory T cells expressing the transcription factor T-bet selectively suppress TH1 and CD8 T cells, but not TH2 or TH17 activation and associated autoimmunity.
Distinct homotypic B-cell receptor interactions shape the outcome of chronic lymphocytic leukaemia
Chronic lymphocytic leukaemia (CLL) is characterized by cell-autonomous B-cell receptor (BcR)-mediated signalling of neoplastic B lymphocytes. Here the authors unveil the structural basis and diversity of activatory homotypic BcR contacts and link them with CLL heterogeneity and the clinical outcome.Nature Communications 8, 15746
DNA exonuclease Trex1 regulates radiotherapy-induced tumour immunogenicity
Trex1 is an exonuclease that degrades cytosolic DNA and has been associated with modulation of interferon responses in autoimmunity and viral infections. Here, the authors show that Trex1 attenuates the immunogenicity of cancer cells treated with high radiation doses by degrading cytosolic DNA and preventing the activation of interferon response.Nature Communications 8, 15618
Different populations of CD11b+ dendritic cells drive Th2 responses in the small intestine and colon
T helper 2 (Th2) cell responses are essential for immunity against parasites, but how Th2 response is modulated in the gut is still unclear. Here the authors show that distinct dendritic cell subsets distinguishable by CD11b, CD103 and IRF4 function in the small intestine or colon to promote Th2 responses.Nature Communications 8, 15820
News and Comment
Immunotherapy takes on tumours that can’t fix DNA
Tests of an approved treatment reveal it could target various cancer types.
Rheumatoid arthritis: Forward and reverse inheritance — the yin and the yang
The theory of Mendelian inheritance states that half our genes are maternal and half are paternal. This view is incomplete, as maternal–fetal exchange creates a legacy of non-native cells within an individual that can affect their health for better or worse, including contributing to their risk of developing autoimmune disease.
Engineered T cells for cancer therapy are produced in the mouse bloodstream, avoiding the need to harvest T cells and manipulate them ex vivo.
Gut bacteria fend off Listeria
Four microbial species could be used as a probiotic to lower the risk of a potentially deadly infection.