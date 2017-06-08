Immunology

Immunology is the branch of biomedical sciences concerned with all aspects of the immune system in all multicellular organisms.

    Granulopoiesis arrest in the bone marrow at the promyelocyte level is the hallmark of severe congenital neutropenias. Patients have an increased risk of infections and leukaemic progression; granulocyte colony-stimulating factor therapy can restore neutrophil counts in most cases.

    • Julia Skokowa
    • , David C. Dale
    • , Ivo P. Touw
    • , Cornelia Zeidler
    •  & Karl Welte
    Nature Reviews Disease Primers 3, 17032

    The transcriptional program activated by Smad2/Smad3 is critical for the induction and function of regulatory T cells. Here the authors show that the expression of Smad3 is modulated by the complementary functions of a methyltransferase Ash1l and an lncRNA lnc-Smad3 on the promoter accessibility of the mouse Smad3 locus.

    • Meng Xia
    • , Juan Liu
    • , Shuxun Liu
    • , Kun Chen
    • , Hongyu Lin
    • , Minghong Jiang
    • , Xiaoqing Xu
    • , Yiquan Xue
    • , Wei Liu
    • , Yan Gu
    • , Xiang Zhang
    • , Zhiqing Li
    • , Lin Yi
    • , Youcun Qian
    • , Chen Zhou
    • , Ru Li
    • , Xuan Zhang
    • , Zhanguo Li
    •  & Xuetao Cao
    Nature Communications 8, 15818

    Regulatory T cells expressing the transcription factor T-bet selectively suppress TH1 and CD8 T cells, but not TH2 or TH17 activation and associated autoimmunity.

    • Andrew G. Levine
    • , Alejandra Medoza
    • , Saskia Hemmers
    • , Bruno Moltedo
    • , Rachel E. Niec
    • , Michail Schizas
    • , Beatrice E. Hoyos
    • , Ekaterina V. Putintseva
    • , Ashutosh Chaudhry
    • , Stanislav Dikiy
    • , Sho Fujisawa
    • , Dmitriy M. Chudakov
    • , Piper M. Treuting
    •  & Alexander Y. Rudensky
    Nature

    Chronic lymphocytic leukaemia (CLL) is characterized by cell-autonomous B-cell receptor (BcR)-mediated signalling of neoplastic B lymphocytes. Here the authors unveil the structural basis and diversity of activatory homotypic BcR contacts and link them with CLL heterogeneity and the clinical outcome.

    • Claudia Minici
    • , Maria Gounari
    • , Rudolf Übelhart
    • , Lydia Scarfò
    • , Marcus Dühren-von Minden
    • , Dunja Schneider
    • , Alpaslan Tasdogan
    • , Alabbas Alkhatib
    • , Andreas Agathangelidis
    • , Stavroula Ntoufa
    • , Nicholas Chiorazzi
    • , Hassan Jumaa
    • , Kostas Stamatopoulos
    • , Paolo Ghia
    •  & Massimo Degano
    Nature Communications 8, 15746

    Trex1 is an exonuclease that degrades cytosolic DNA and has been associated with modulation of interferon responses in autoimmunity and viral infections. Here, the authors show that Trex1 attenuates the immunogenicity of cancer cells treated with high radiation doses by degrading cytosolic DNA and preventing the activation of interferon response.

    • Claire Vanpouille-Box
    • , Amandine Alard
    • , Molykutty J. Aryankalayil
    • , Yasmeen Sarfraz
    • , Julie M. Diamond
    • , Robert J. Schneider
    • , Giorgio Inghirami
    • , C. Norman Coleman
    • , Silvia C. Formenti
    •  & Sandra Demaria
    Nature Communications 8, 15618

    T helper 2 (Th2) cell responses are essential for immunity against parasites, but how Th2 response is modulated in the gut is still unclear. Here the authors show that distinct dendritic cell subsets distinguishable by CD11b, CD103 and IRF4 function in the small intestine or colon to promote Th2 responses.

    • Johannes U. Mayer
    • , Mimoza Demiri
    • , William W. Agace
    • , Andrew S. MacDonald
    • , Marcus Svensson-Frej
    •  & Simon W. Milling
    Nature Communications 8, 15820
