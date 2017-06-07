Cell biology

Definition

Cell biology is the discipline of biological sciences that studies the structure, physiology, growth, reproduction and death of cells. Research in cell biology uses microscopic and molecular tools and examines all cell types, from unicellular organisms such as protozoa to the specialised cells that consitutute multicellular organisms.

    mTORC1 regulates beta cell survival, function and adaptation to physiologic and pathological stimuli. Here Ni et al. demonstrate that that deficiency of Raptor, a component of mTORC1 complex, impairs insulin secretion and glucose tolerance in mice by affecting maturation of beta cells during the postnatal period.

    • Qicheng Ni
    • , Yanyun Gu
    • , Yun Xie
    • , Qinglei Yin
    • , Hongli Zhang
    • , Aifang Nie
    • , Wenyi Li
    • , Yanqiu Wang
    • , Guang Ning
    • , Weiqing Wang
    •  & Qidi Wang
    Nature Communications 8, 15755

    Centromere maintenance depends on the persistence of the histone variant CENP-A at the centromeres. Here, the authors characterize the core centromeric nucleosome complex wherein CENP-C confers a stable CENP-A nucleosome conformation and CENP-N fastens CENP-A to the DNA.

    • Lucie Y. Guo
    • , Praveen Kumar Allu
    • , Levani Zandarashvili
    • , Kara L. McKinley
    • , Nikolina Sekulic
    • , Jennine M. Dawicki-McKenna
    • , Daniele Fachinetti
    • , Glennis A. Logsdon
    • , Ryan M. Jamiolkowski
    • , Don W. Cleveland
    • , Iain M. Cheeseman
    •  & Ben E. Black
    Nature Communications 8, 15775

    The cyclin D3–CDK6 kinase complex, which is overactive in some cancers, inhibits two key glycolysis enzymes and thereby enhances the levels of antioxidants in cells, promoting tumour cell survival.

    • Haizhen Wang
    • , Brandon N. Nicolay
    • , Joel M. Chick
    • , Xueliang Gao
    • , Yan Geng
    • , Hong Ren
    • , Hui Gao
    • , Guizhi Yang
    • , Juliet A. Williams
    • , Jan M. Suski
    • , Mark A. Keibler
    • , Ewa Sicinska
    • , Ulrike Gerdemann
    • , W. Nicholas Haining
    • , Thomas M. Roberts
    • , Kornelia Polyak
    • , Steven P. Gygi
    • , Nicholas J. Dyson
    •  & Piotr Sicinski
    Nature

    PIN1 is a promising therapeutic target for cancer treatment. In this study, the authors identify a covalent inhibitor of PIN1 with anti-tumour and anti-metastatic properties thanks to PIN1 inactivation and to the release, after binding to PIN1, of a quinone-mimicking compound that elicits reactive oxygen generation and causes DNA damage.

    • Elena Campaner
    • , Alessandra Rustighi
    • , Alessandro Zannini
    • , Alberto Cristiani
    • , Silvano Piazza
    • , Yari Ciani
    • , Ori Kalid
    • , Gali Golan
    • , Erkan Baloglu
    • , Sharon Shacham
    • , Barbara Valsasina
    • , Ulisse Cucchi
    • , Agnese Chiara Pippione
    • , Marco Lucio Lolli
    • , Barbara Giabbai
    • , Paola Storici
    • , Paolo Carloni
    • , Giulia Rossetti
    • , Federica Benvenuti
    • , Ezia Bello
    • , Maurizio D’Incalci
    • , Elisa Cappuzzello
    • , Antonio Rosato
    •  & Giannino Del Sal
    Nature Communications 8, 15772

    The role of morphological alterations in the mitochondrial inner-membrane in regulating mitochondrial division are unknown. Here, the authors describe spontaneous and repetitive constriction of the mitochondrial inner compartment, and suggest this acts as a priming event for efficient mitochondrial division.

    • Bongki Cho
    • , Hyo Min Cho
    • , Youhwa Jo
    • , Hee Dae Kim
    • , Myungjae Song
    • , Cheil Moon
    • , Hyongbum Kim
    • , Kyungjin Kim
    • , Hiromi Sesaki
    • , Im Joo Rhyu
    • , Hyun Kim
    •  & Woong Sun
    Nature Communications 8, 15754
