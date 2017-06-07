News and Views |
Cell biology
Cell biology is the discipline of biological sciences that studies the structure, physiology, growth, reproduction and death of cells. Research in cell biology uses microscopic and molecular tools and examines all cell types, from unicellular organisms such as protozoa to the specialised cells that consitutute multicellular organisms.
Cell cycle: Division enzyme regulates metabolism
Latest Research and Reviews
Raptor regulates functional maturation of murine beta cells
mTORC1 regulates beta cell survival, function and adaptation to physiologic and pathological stimuli. Here Ni et al. demonstrate that that deficiency of Raptor, a component of mTORC1 complex, impairs insulin secretion and glucose tolerance in mice by affecting maturation of beta cells during the postnatal period.Nature Communications 8, 15755
Centromeres are maintained by fastening CENP-A to DNA and directing an arginine anchor-dependent nucleosome transition
Centromere maintenance depends on the persistence of the histone variant CENP-A at the centromeres. Here, the authors characterize the core centromeric nucleosome complex wherein CENP-C confers a stable CENP-A nucleosome conformation and CENP-N fastens CENP-A to the DNA.Nature Communications 8, 15775
The metabolic function of cyclin D3–CDK6 kinase in cancer cell survival
The cyclin D3–CDK6 kinase complex, which is overactive in some cancers, inhibits two key glycolysis enzymes and thereby enhances the levels of antioxidants in cells, promoting tumour cell survival.
A covalent PIN1 inhibitor selectively targets cancer cells by a dual mechanism of action
PIN1 is a promising therapeutic target for cancer treatment. In this study, the authors identify a covalent inhibitor of PIN1 with anti-tumour and anti-metastatic properties thanks to PIN1 inactivation and to the release, after binding to PIN1, of a quinone-mimicking compound that elicits reactive oxygen generation and causes DNA damage.Nature Communications 8, 15772
Constriction of the mitochondrial inner compartment is a priming event for mitochondrial division
The role of morphological alterations in the mitochondrial inner-membrane in regulating mitochondrial division are unknown. Here, the authors describe spontaneous and repetitive constriction of the mitochondrial inner compartment, and suggest this acts as a priming event for efficient mitochondrial division.Nature Communications 8, 15754
Nutrient acquisition strategies of mammalian cells
A review of cellular strategies for nutrient sensing and acquisition, including how these strategies can be exploited by cancer cells.Nature 546, 234–242
News and Comment
50 & 100 Years AgoNature 546, 217
Cell division requires the action of key regulator proteins called cyclins and CDKs. It emerges that a cyclin–CDK complex can regulate cell metabolism, and targeting this metabolic regulation causes tumour regression in mice.
Tumour cells wait before invading
Single-cell study hints at the timing of cancer’s spread.
Gene expression: ACSS2 boosts local histone acetylation
During metabolic stress in cancer cells, ACSS2 binds to TFEB to locally boost the production of acetyl-CoA, thereby facilitating the expression of lysosomal and autophagy genes.
Distinct mechanisms obviate the potentially toxic effects of inverted-repeat Alu elements on cellular RNA metabolism
Two new studies show that RNA-binding proteins can mediate distinct and beneficial effects to cells by binding to the extensive double-stranded RNA (dsRNA) structures of inverted-repeat Alu elements (IRAlus). One study reports stress-induced export of the 110-kDa isoform of the adenosine deaminase acting on RNA 1 protein (ADAR1p110) to the cytoplasm, where it binds IRAlus so as to protect many mRNAs encoding anti-apoptotic proteins from degradation. The other study demonstrates that binding of the nuclear helicase DHX9 to IRAlus embedded within RNAs minimizes defects in RNA processing.