Computational biology and bioinformatics
Computational biology and bioinformatics is an interdisciplinary field that develops and applies computational methods to analyse large collections of biological data, such as genetic sequences, cell populations or protein samples, to make new predictions or discover new biology. The computational methods used include analytical methods, mathematical modelling and simulation.
Featured
News and Views |
Behavioural economics: Occasional errors can benefit coordinationNature 545, 297–298
News and Views |
Optogenetics: Switching with red and blueNature Chemical Biology 13, 573–574
Latest Research and Reviews
Research | | open
A BaSiC tool for background and shading correction of optical microscopy images
Accurate quantification of bioimaging data is often confounded by uneven illumination (shading) in space and background variation in time. Here the authors present BaSiC, a Fiji plugin solving both issues. It requires fewer input images and is more robust to artefacts than existing shading correction tools.Nature Communications 8, 14836
News and Comment
News |
Shining a light on the dark corners of the web
Cybercrime researcher Gianluca Stringhini explains how he studies hate speech and fake news on the underground network 4chan.
News |
Text-mining tool seeks out ‘hidden data’
Wide-Open checks that the data sets underlying published studies are made freely available.
Comments and Opinion |
Alternative drug sensitivity metrics improve preclinical cancer pharmacogenomicsNature Biotechnology 35, 500–502
Correspondence | | open
Correspondence: DNA shape is insufficient to explain bindingNature Communications 8, 15643
Comments and Opinion |
Four decades of open science
INSPIRE, the central information resource of the high-energy physics community, pioneered the open dissemination of scientific literature. It has been evolving to keep up with the new technologies and it is not slowing down.Nature Physics 13, 523–525
Comments and Opinion |
Data management: Stable identifiers for collection specimensNature 546, 33