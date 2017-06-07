Physiology

Definition

Physiology is the branch of the biological sciences that deals with the life-supporting functions and processes of living organisms or their parts. The study of physiology aims to understand how living things work, which can then aid the treatment of diseases.

    Cell division requires the action of key regulator proteins called cyclins and CDKs. It emerges that a cyclin–CDK complex can regulate cell metabolism, and targeting this metabolic regulation causes tumour regression in mice.

    • Abigail S. Krall
    •  & Heather R. Christofk
    Nature

  • News and Views |

    New evidence in mouse models reveals that exposure to Δ9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the main psychoactive component in Cannabis sativa, might improve cognitive performance in aging animals.

    • Andrés Ozaita
    •  & Ester Aso
    Nature Medicine 23, 661–662

  • News |

    The number of conferences on epigenetics has been increasing in the past decade, underscoring the impact of the field on a variety of areas in biology and medicine. However, the mechanistic role of the epigenome in adaptation and inheritance, and how the environment may impinge on epigenetic control, are topics of growing debate. Those themes were the focus of the inaugural international King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) Research Conference on Environmental Epigenetics in Saudi Arabia, where more than 100 participants from 19 countries enjoyed vibrant scientific discussions and a pleasant February breeze from the Red Sea.

    • Mo Li
    • , Emiliana Borrelli
    • , Pierre J Magistretti
    • , Juan Carlos Izpisua Belmonte
    • , Paolo Sassone-Corsi
    •  & Valerio Orlando
    Nature Structural and Molecular Biology 24, 491–493
