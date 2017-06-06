News and Views |
Biophysics
Biophysics is the study of physical phenomena and physical processes in living things, on scales spanning molecules, cells, tissues and organisms. Biophysicists use the principles and methods of physics to understand biological systems. It is an interdisciplinary science, closely related to quantitative and systems biology.
Signal Transduction: Notch catches a Jagged edgeNature Chemical Biology 13, 570–571
Research | | open
Centromeres are maintained by fastening CENP-A to DNA and directing an arginine anchor-dependent nucleosome transition
Centromere maintenance depends on the persistence of the histone variant CENP-A at the centromeres. Here, the authors characterize the core centromeric nucleosome complex wherein CENP-C confers a stable CENP-A nucleosome conformation and CENP-N fastens CENP-A to the DNA.Nature Communications 8, 15775
Single-molecule analysis of ligand efficacy in β2AR–G-protein activation
Single-molecule FRET imaging provides insights into the allosteric link between the ligand-binding and G-protein nucleotide-binding pockets of the β2 adrenergic receptor (β2AR) and improved understanding of the G-protein activation mechanism.
Research | | open
Fluid viscoelasticity promotes collective swimming of spermScientific Reports 7, 3153
Research | | open
Widom Lines in Binary Mixtures of Supercritical FluidsScientific Reports 7, 3028
Complete protein–protein association kinetics in atomic detail revealed by molecular dynamics simulations and Markov modelling
Uncovering the microscopic details of protein–protein association via direct molecular dynamics (MD) simulations has been prevented by the excessive lifetimes of associated states. Now, association and dissociation for the barnase–barstar complex has been studied by adaptive high-throughput MD simulations and Markov modelling, revealing intermediate structures, energetics and kinetics on microseconds-to-hours timescales.
RNA base-pairing drives phase transitions
Reply to 'Boundary effects on currents around ciliated larvae'Nature Physics 13, 521–522
Boundary effects on currents around ciliated larvaeNature Physics 13, 520–521
Neurodegenerative disease: RNA repeats put a freeze on cells
Droplet-like assemblies of RNA in cell nuclei are associated with certain neurodegenerative diseases. Experiments reveal that these assemblies become 'frozen' gels in cells, potentially explaining their toxicity. See Article p.243
Cytoplasmic movements outside the living cell
Thomas D. Pollard discusses the early work of Thompson and Wolpert on cytoplasmic extract from amoebae, which laid the foundation for studies of actin-driven cell motility.
Nanoprobe detects the force of swimming bacteria
The optical fibre is several times more sensitive than other techniques.Nature 545