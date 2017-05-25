News and Views |
- Nature Microbiology 2, 17082
Epidemiology: Molecular mapping of Zika spread
Host response: Neurons loosen the gRIP of deathNature Microbiology 2, 17090
Protein-directed ribosomal frameshifting temporally regulates gene expression
Programmed −1 ribosomal frameshifting (−1 PRF) is a mechanism whereby specific signals within mRNAs direct ribosomes to shift into an alternative reading frame. Here the authors describe a mechanism of −1 PRF that is temporally regulated by a viral protein over the course of the virus replicative cycle.Nature Communications 8, 15582
Ebola virus VP30 and nucleoprotein interactions modulate viral RNA synthesis
Ebola virus (EBOV) VP30 is a multifunctional protein that plays a role in transcription, but molecular details remain unknown. Here, using X-ray crystallography and minigenome assays, Xu et al. define the interaction between VP30 and a portion of NP that is critical for optimal EBOV RNA synthesis.Nature Communications 8, 15576
DNA vaccination protects mice against Zika virus-induced damage to the testes
Zika virus (ZIKV) can persist in human semen and sperm, which can result in sexual transmission. Here, Griffin et al. show that a DNA vaccine, expressing ZIKV pre-membrane and envelope proteins, protects mice from infection-associated damage to testes and sperm, and prevents viral persistence in testes.Nature Communications 8, 15743
Infectious pancreatic necrosis virus enters CHSE-214 cells via macropinocytosisScientific Reports 7, 3069
Epigenetic silencing of IRF1 dysregulates type III interferon responses to respiratory virus infection in epithelial to mesenchymal transition
This study explores the mechanism for enhanced respiratory virus replication in airway epithelial cells subject to mesenchymal reprogramming, implicating a role for epigenetic silencing interferon pathways.Nature Microbiology 2, 17086
Ebola vaccine approved for use in ongoing outbreak
Officials have signed off on an experimental vaccine in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, but the decision on whether to deploy it remains up in the air.
Viral evolution: Zika is on point to increase spread
This study suggests that the valine residue at position 188 of NS1 has a crucial role in antigenaemia, which is essential for the transmission of Zika virus from mammalian hosts to mosquitoes.
Host response: Cross-fit T cells battle Zika virus
Flaviviruses stimulate cross-reactive immune responses that may reduce or exacerbate manifestations of subsequent flavivirus infection. Recent work demonstrates that cross-reactive T cells protect against Zika in HLA transgenic mice, a key step in the development of safe and effective vaccines.Nature Microbiology 2, 17082
A microbiologist's guide to the galaxy
We asked microbiologist and NASA astronaut Kate Rubins about her time on the International Space Station, the challenges of working with bugs in space, and what's next for science that is out of this world.Nature Microbiology 2, 17089
Exploring the microbial universe
From roles in the health, nutrition and performance of humans during spaceflight, through to the question of life on other worlds, microbiology has fundamental contributions to make to our exploration of the cosmos.Nature Microbiology 2, 17097
Evolutionary trees constructed using both newly sequenced and previously available Zika virus genomes reveal how the recent outbreak arose in Brazil and spread across the Americas.