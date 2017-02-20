Latest Research and Reviews
NPF motifs in the vaccinia virus protein A36 recruit intersectin-1 to promote Cdc42:N-WASP-mediated viral release from infected cells
Vaccinia virus recruits host proteins to promote viral release from infected cells. This is achieved by the viral protein A36, which contains three NPF motifs that interact with the host proteins intersectin-1 and Eps15.Nature Microbiology 1, 16141
Viral apoptotic mimicry
Viral apoptotic mimicry, defined by the exposure of phosphatidylserine on the pathogen surface, is emerging as a common theme used by enveloped viruses to promote infection. In this Progress article, Amara and Mercer discuss how viruses acquire phosphatidylserine and how this mimicry might facilitate cell entry and evasion of the immune response.Nature Reviews Microbiology 13, 461–469
Skin infection generates non-migratory memory CD8+ TRM cells providing global skin immunity
Local skin infection is shown to generate long-lived T cells that reside throughout the skin and are potent effector cells, superior to circulating memory T cells in providing rapid long-term protection again cutaneous re-infection.Nature 483, 227–231
Concrete helix recalls smallpox winNature 468, 173
Frank Fenner (1914–2010)
A guiding light of the campaign to eradicate smallpox.Nature 469, 35
Virus spreads by bouncing off infected cells
Viral ping-pong lets vaccinia get to other cells faster.
Smallpox should be saved
Secure virus stocks in the United States and Russia may still prove useful and should not be destroyed. A political compromise is the best way to make that happen.Nature 469, 265
Immunotherapy: Seek and destroy: oncolytic virus shows promise in phase I trial
Immune evasion: Staying undetected
Two studies characterize the previously unknown cowpox virus protein CPXV12, which, along with CPXV203, mediates immune evasion.Nature Reviews Microbiology 8, 4–5