Hepatitis C virus
Hepatitis C virus is an infectious agent that causes hepatitis C, a type of liver inflammation in humans. This virus species leads to chronic infection and severe complications such as liver cirrhosis or cancer more often than some of the other hepatitis viruses.
Latest Research and Reviews
Signalome-wide assessment of host cell response to hepatitis C virus
Development of antiviral strategies depends on an understanding of virus–host interactions. Here, using HCV, Haqshenas et al. show that antibody microarray combined with a targeted siRNA screen can be a powerful tool to identify cellular signalling pathways that are important for virus replication.Nature Communications 8, 15158
Quasispecies of Hepatitis C Virus Participate in Cell-Specific InfectivityScientific Reports 7, 45228
A Biologically-validated HCV E1E2 Heterodimer Structural ModelScientific Reports 7, 214
Hepatitis C virus infection
Hepatitis C virus infection can cause acute and chronic hepatitis C, which are both characterized by inflammation of the liver. In this Primer, Manns et al. describe the latest developments against the global hepatitis C epidemic in the era of highly effective therapies.Nature Reviews Disease Primers 3, 17006
News and Comment
Hepatitis: A step closer to easy point-of-care testing for HCV?
Hepatitis: MicroRNA antagonists: promising antiviral agents against HCV and other viruses?
A new study provides an important proof-of-concept that viral replication can be substantially reduced for several weeks by a single injection of a tissue-targeted cellular microRNA antagonist, inhibiting a key component in a viral lifecycle. This result paves the way to the development of novel potent host-targeted antiviral approaches based on microRNA antagonism.Nature Reviews Gastroenterology and Hepatology 14, 264–266
Viral infection: Fine tuning HCV replicationNature Reviews Microbiology 15, 66
Liver cancer: Effect of HCV clearance with direct-acting antiviral agents on HCC
Unexpected data from new studies show that direct-acting antiviral agents might promote tumour occurrence in patients with cirrhosis, or recurrence in patients with presumed cure of hepatocellular carcinoma. In view of the potential clinical implications, this controversy calls for a thorough and expeditious consideration of the hypothetical oncogenic activity of novel HCV drugs.Nature Reviews Gastroenterology and Hepatology 13, 561–562