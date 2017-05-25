Viral host response

News and Views |
- Nature Microbiology 2, 17082
Novel assay reveals a large, inducible, replication-competent HIV-1 reservoir in resting CD4+ T cells
Sanyal et al. report a new and rapid assay for measuring replication-competent HIV-1 in CD4+ T cells.
USP13 negatively regulates antiviral responses by deubiquitinating STING
The cGAS-STING pathway is a DNA sensing mechanism that enables response to viral infection by inducing type 1 interferon expression. Here the authors show a mechanism by which the deubiquitinating enzyme USP13 prevents STING from enabling response to virus.Nature Communications 8, 15534
Identification of Zika virus epitopes reveals immunodominant and protective roles for dengue virus cross-reactive CD8+ T cells
ZIKV-specific and ZIKV/DENV cross-reactive human HLA epitopes are identified in naïve and DENV-immune mice, revealing altered immunodominance in the DENV-immune setting and a protective role for epitope-specific CD8+ T cells against ZIKV.Nature Microbiology 2, 17036
Host response: Cross-fit T cells battle Zika virus
Flaviviruses stimulate cross-reactive immune responses that may reduce or exacerbate manifestations of subsequent flavivirus infection. Recent work demonstrates that cross-reactive T cells protect against Zika in HLA transgenic mice, a key step in the development of safe and effective vaccines.Nature Microbiology 2, 17082
Questioning antiviral RNAi in mammalsNature Microbiology 2, 17052
Reply to ‘Questioning antiviral RNAi in mammals’Nature Microbiology 2, 17053
Understanding immune responses to the influenza vaccine
The quest to improve influenza vaccines is aided by research into the immune response that they generate. Two recent studies have focused their attention on the specificities of antibodies induced after vaccination with conventional inactivated influenza vaccines.Nature Medicine 22, 1387–1388
Viral infection: Rabies virus causes stressNature Reviews Microbiology 14, 727