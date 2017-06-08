Virus–host interactions

Research | | open
- Scientific Reports 7, 3069
Epigenetic silencing of IRF1 dysregulates type III interferon responses to respiratory virus infection in epithelial to mesenchymal transition
This study explores the mechanism for enhanced respiratory virus replication in airway epithelial cells subject to mesenchymal reprogramming, implicating a role for epigenetic silencing interferon pathways.Nature Microbiology 2, 17086
Novel assay reveals a large, inducible, replication-competent HIV-1 reservoir in resting CD4+ T cells
Sanyal et al. report a new and rapid assay for measuring replication-competent HIV-1 in CD4+ T cells.
Conformational dynamics of dynamin-like MxA revealed by single-molecule FRET
MxA (myxovirus resistance protein A) is a viral restriction factor whose activity depends on self-assembly into polymeric rings and helical filaments. Here the authors reveal the conformational movements involved in generating torque within polymeric MxA molecules and the dynamic conformational changes that occur upon GTP loading and hydrolysis.Nature Communications 8, 15744
Exploiting the kinesin-1 molecular motor to generate a virus membrane penetration site
How non-enveloped viruses cross host membranes is incompletely understood. Here, Ravindran et al. show that polyomavirus SV40 recruits kinesin-1 to construct a penetration site on the ER membrane.Nature Communications 8, 15496
Viral evolution: Zika is on point to increase spread
This study suggests that the valine residue at position 188 of NS1 has a crucial role in antigenaemia, which is essential for the transmission of Zika virus from mammalian hosts to mosquitoes.
Gene expression: Host–pathogen duels revealed by dual RNA-seq in vivoNature Reviews Genetics 18, 143
Viral infection: Competing membrane proteins regulate picornavirus genome delivery
This study reveals that two host cell membrane proteins have contrasting roles during the transfer of picornavirus RNA into the cytoplasm.Nature Reviews Microbiology 15, 132–133
RNA structure: Untying Zika's knotsNature Chemical Biology 13, 129
Viral infection: Rabies virus causes stressNature Reviews Microbiology 14, 727