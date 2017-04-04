Research | | open
Adenovirus
Adenoviruses are infectious agents that replicate in humans and many animals, often causing no, or only mild, symptoms. Owing to their large genome size and overall stability, members of this virus family are used as viral vectors, for example in vaccines or cancer therapy.
- Scientific Reports 7, 618
A core viral protein binds host nucleosomes to sequester immune danger signals
Here, a small core protein of human adenoviruses is shown to associate with histones, sequestering proteins on host chromatin and preventing inflammatory proteins from being released and triggering inflammation.Nature 535, 173–177
Techniques and applications: Change of address for adenoviruses
A new trimeric DARPin adapter allows specific targeting of adenoviral vectors to tumour cells.Nature Reviews Microbiology 11, 224–225
Respiratory virus jumps from monkeys to humans
Adenovirus remained infectious after crossing species barrier.
Cancer viruses: A two-pronged attack
The adenoviral protein E4-ORF3 silences p53 target genes by inducing heterochromatin formation at their promoters.Nature Reviews Cancer 10, 664–665
Adenovirus alleviates arthritis
New adenovirus induces response
Antivirals: Identifying adenoviral receptors