Latest Research and Reviews
Research |
Receptor usage dictates HIV-1 restriction by human TRIM5α in dendritic cell subsets
Human TRIM5α restricts HIV-1 infection of Langerhans cells through Langerin-dependent autophagy pathway.Nature 540, 448–452
News and Comment
Correspondence |
SAMHD1-mediated HIV-1 restriction in cells does not involve ribonuclease activityNature Medicine 22, 1072–1074
News and Views |
A molecular arms race: new insights into anti-CRISPR mechanisms
Bacteria and phages are engaged in a molecular arms race, constantly coevolving to best each other. The crystal structure of the anti-CRISPR protein AcrF3 bound to Cas3, an essential component of CRISPR-based immunity, sheds light on how phages have found ways to suppress bacterial immunity.Nature Structural and Molecular Biology 23, 765–766
Research Highlights |
Viral pathogenesis: HIV-1 Nef targets restriction factors
Two new studies show that the HIV-1 accessory protein Nef enhances virion infectivity by targeting the restriction factors SERINC3 and SERINC5.Nature Reviews Microbiology 13, 660–661
Research Highlights |
HIV keeps DCs immatureNature Immunology 16, 590
Research Highlights |
Blocking viral maturationNature Immunology 16, 342
Research Highlights |
Viral pathogenesis: HSV avoids the RIPper
Two studies reveal that herpes simplex virus 1 can suppress necroptosis of human cells via binding of the viral protein ICP6 to RIP1 and RIP3 kinases.Nature Reviews Microbiology 13, 188–189