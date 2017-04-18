Latest Research and Reviews
GS-5734 and its parent nucleoside analog inhibit Filo-, Pneumo-, and ParamyxovirusesScientific Reports 7, 43395
Liver cancer: Effect of HCV clearance with direct-acting antiviral agents on HCC
Unexpected data from new studies show that direct-acting antiviral agents might promote tumour occurrence in patients with cirrhosis, or recurrence in patients with presumed cure of hepatocellular carcinoma. In view of the potential clinical implications, this controversy calls for a thorough and expeditious consideration of the hypothetical oncogenic activity of novel HCV drugs.Nature Reviews Gastroenterology and Hepatology 13, 561–562
Genetic screens: Combination screens for combination therapiesNature Reviews Genetics 17, 313
Infectious diseases: Cattle engineered to produce human antibodies against coronavirusNature Reviews Drug Discovery 15, 234
Global strategies are required to cure and eliminate HBV infection
The many gaps in our knowledge and understanding of HBV infection hampers our ability to develop and achieve a cure on a global scale. In this Perspective, Fabien Zoulim and colleagues propose the development of an international group consisting of four working groups (virology, immunology, innovative tools and clinical trials) to tackle the big questions and make important steps towards eradicating this disease.Nature Reviews Gastroenterology and Hepatology 13, 239–248
Viral infection: De-chaperoning antivirals
Two new studies show that Hsp70 inhibitors are promising candidates as antivirals against flaviviruses, including dengue virus (DENV), and Kaposi's sarcoma-associated herpesvirus (KSHV).Nature Reviews Microbiology 14, 2–3
Hepatitis: Treatment of HCV infection in advanced liver disease