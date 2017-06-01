Phage biology
Phage biology is the scientific discipline concerned with the study of all biological aspects of bacteriophages (phages), which are viruses that infect bacteria. This includes the distribution, biochemistry, physiology, cell biology, ecology, evolution and applications of phages.
Variability and host density independence in inductions-based estimates of environmental lysogeny
The use of mitomycin C inductions to determine the fraction of lysogenic cells in mixed natural communities is highly variable and insensitive to bacterial host density, suggesting that other methods should be developed and used to measure lysogeny.Nature Microbiology 2, 17064
Prophage WO genes recapitulate and enhance Wolbachia-induced cytoplasmic incompatibility
The discovery of two genes encoded by prophage WO from Wolbachia that functionally recapitulate and enhance cytoplasmic incompatibility in arthropods is the first inroad in solving the genetic basis of reproductive parasitism.Nature 543, 243–247
Communication between viruses guides lysis–lysogeny decisions
Some phages—viruses that infect bacteria—encode peptides that are secreted from infected cells and that, beyond a certain threshold, stimulate other viruses to switch from the lytic (killing the host cell) to lysogenic (dormant) phase.Nature 541, 488–493
Symbiosis: Wolbachia's matchmaking secret revealed
Two new studies identify the basis of cytoplasmic incompatibility, a process by which obligate intracellular Wolbachia bacteria favour their inheritance in their female insect hosts.Nature Reviews Microbiology 15, 194–195
Viral infection: The language of phages
The authors of this study report that phages of Bacillus species use a peptide-based communication system to decide whether to enter the lytic or lysogenic life cycle.Nature Reviews Microbiology 15, 134–135
Microbiome: Phage community in the gutNature Reviews Microbiology 14, 605
A molecular arms race: new insights into anti-CRISPR mechanisms
Bacteria and phages are engaged in a molecular arms race, constantly coevolving to best each other. The crystal structure of the anti-CRISPR protein AcrF3 bound to Cas3, an essential component of CRISPR-based immunity, sheds light on how phages have found ways to suppress bacterial immunity.Nature Structural and Molecular Biology 23, 765–766
Structural biology: Baseplates in contractile machines
Single-particle cryo-electron microscopy is transforming our ability to study the most intimate details of supramolecular multi-protein complexes. The recently observed atomic structure of the T4 phage baseplate paves the way towards understanding the molecular dynamics of other contractile machines such as the bacterial type VI secretion system.Nature Microbiology 1, 16104
Viral infection: The sting is in the phage's tail
Bacteriophage ϕ29 has a uses the gp9 protein at the end of its tail tip to form a pore in the bacterial cell membrane, through which the viral DNA can enter the host cell.Nature Reviews Microbiology 14, 476–477