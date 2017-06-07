Metagenomics
Metagenomics is the study of the metagenome—the collective genome of microorganisms from an environmental sample—to provide information on the microbial diversity and ecology of a specific environment. Shotgun metagenomics refers to the approach of shearing DNA extracted from the environmental sample and sequencing the small fragments.
Reshaping the tree of life
This month's Genome Watch highlights how metagenomics is continuing to reveal the diversity of microorganisms in the environment and how it is challenging and expanding our understanding of how life evolved on Earth.Nature Reviews Microbiology 15, 322
Microbial communities rock
We asked Jill Banfield, a mineralogist-turned-microbiologist, how she became interested in microbial communities, what she thinks about field work, how she manages a multidisciplinary team, and where microbiome studies are headed next.Nature Microbiology 2, 17041
A sea change for virology
This issue marks the publication of a Consensus Statement that proposes the integration of viruses that are only characterized by metagenomic data into virus taxonomy.Nature Reviews Microbiology 15, 129
Microbiome: Getting organized early in lifeNature Reviews Microbiology 15, 135
Metagenomics: Uncultivated microbes reveal new CRISPR–Cas systemsNature Reviews Genetics 18, 146
Metagenomics: Mining for CRISPR–CasNature Reviews Microbiology 15, 133