Metagenomics

Definition

Metagenomics is the study of the metagenome—the collective genome of microorganisms from an environmental sample—to provide information on the microbial diversity and ecology of a specific environment. Shotgun metagenomics refers to the approach of shearing DNA extracted from the environmental sample and sequencing the small fragments.

