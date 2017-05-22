News and Views |
West nile virus
West nile virus is an infectious agent belonging to the virus family Flaviviridae, which are transmitted by arthropod vectors. West nile virus is a neurotropic flavivirus and is a leading cause of mosquito-borne and epidemic encephalitis in humans. The virus can also infect other mammals and vertebrate species.
Featured
- Nature Microbiology 2, 17090
Latest Research and Reviews
Research |
A CRISPR screen defines a signal peptide processing pathway required by flaviviruses
Components of the endoplasmic-reticulum-associated signal peptidase complex is required for infection by numerous flaviviruses, including West Nile, dengue and Zika viruses, but is not required for infection by other types of virus or for host protein synthesis.Nature 535, 164–168
Reviews |
West Nile virus infection and immunity
Here, Suthar, Diamond and Gale review recent insights into West Nile virus pathogenesis and the host immune responses that this virus activates. Given the continuing spread of the virus in the Western hemisphere, a better understanding of these host–virus interactions is crucial and should facilitate the development of effective vaccines and therapeutics.Nature Reviews Microbiology 11, 115–128
Research |
2′-O methylation of the viral mRNA cap evades host restriction by IFIT family members
Many cellular and virus messenger RNAs are methylated at the 2′-O positions of the 5′ guanosine cap. The role of 2′-O methylation in virus infection has been unclear. These authors show that this form of methylation enables several unrelated viruses to evade the antiviral effects of genes stimulated by type I interferon.Nature 468, 452–456
News and Comment
News and Views |
Host response: Neurons loosen the gRIP of death
RIPK3 is a well-known mediator of the necroptosis cell death pathway, which is an important antiviral defence mechanism. In an unexpected twist, RIPK3 has now been shown to also drive neuroprotective inflammation in the central nervous system during West Nile virus infection in a cell-death-independent manner.Nature Microbiology 2, 17090
Research Highlights |
Interferon targetsNature Immunology 15, 537
Research Highlights |
Innate immunity: Detailed detection
Two recent papers have revealed further details of how RNA viruses engage the host innate immune system.Nature Reviews Microbiology 8, 245