Influenza virus
Influenza virus is an infectious agent belonging to the virus family Orthomyxoviridae that causes a respiratory tract infection (influenza or 'flu') in vertebrates. There are three main species, and of these, influenza A viruses cause the most virulent infections in humans and are also a common cause of zoonotic infections.
Latest Research and Reviews
Research | | open
Chicken IFN Kappa: A Novel Cytokine with Antiviral ActivitiesScientific Reports 7, 2720
Research | | open
Synchronized and mixed outbreaks of coupled recurrent epidemicsScientific Reports 7, 2425
Research | | open
In vitro evolution of an influenza broadly neutralizing antibody is modulated by hemagglutinin receptor specificity
Broadly neutralizing antibodies (bnAbs) against influenza hemagglutinin (HA) have yielded insights for antiviral development. Here, the authors employ saturated mutagenesis of the paratope region of a bnAb combined with yeast display screening using H1 and H3 HAs, and find that a tradeoff exists between Ab affinity and breadth that influenced by disparate modes of receptor binding.Nature Communications 8, 15371
News and Comment
News and Views |
Host response: Pregnancy impairs flu defences
It is unclear why pregnant women are at high risk of severe influenza infection. Allogeneic pregnancy in mice is now shown to alter both innate and adaptive responses to influenza virus infection, enabling the emergence of more virulent virus variants.Nature Microbiology 2, 17077
Correspondence |
Questioning antiviral RNAi in mammalsNature Microbiology 2, 17052
Correspondence |
Reply to ‘Questioning antiviral RNAi in mammals’Nature Microbiology 2, 17053
Research Highlights |
Viral infection: The mother of all viruses
Pregnant mice show weaker immune responses to pandemic strains of influenza virus than non-pregnant mice, and this leads to the emergence of more virulent strains of influenza.Nature Reviews Immunology 17, 216–217
News and Views |
Quantifying the shifting landscape of B cell immunodominance
Antibodies to neutralizing epitopes on hemagglutinin exhibit reproducible dynamic immunodominance patterns over time. Early responses target largely the Cb site, followed by Sb dominance and a concomitant rise in the diversity of neutralizing-antibody specificities.Nature Immunology 18, 367–368
Research Highlights |
Tumour immunology: The consequences of concomitant challengesNature Reviews Cancer 16, 757