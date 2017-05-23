Latest Research and Reviews
Opossum APOBEC1 is a DNA mutator with retrovirus and retroelement restriction activityScientific Reports 7, 46719
Viral pathogenesis: Masked by macrophages
This study provides experimental support that macrophages may represent a persistent viral reservoir for HIV-1 in vivo.Nature Reviews Microbiology 15, 320–321
How and why do T cells and their derived cytokines affect the injured and healthy brain?
Recent evidence suggests that T cells and their derived cytokines affect the brain in disease and health. In this Opinion article, Kipnis and colleagues describe their effects and possible underlying mechanisms, and propose an evolutionary model to explain why the T cell-derived cytokine interferon-γ has both pro-social and immune effects.Nature Reviews Neuroscience 18, 375–384
Stem cells: A key to totipotency
The microRNA mir-34a has a key role in restricting the developmental potential of mouse pluripotent stem cells to embryonic cell types.
Infection: Dapivirine ring reduces HIV acquisitionNature Reviews Urology 14, 68
Viral infection: How histones go viral
This study shows that histones are loaded onto unintegrated Moloney murine leukemia virus DNAs shortly after they have entered the nucleus.
SAMHD1-mediated HIV-1 restriction in cells does not involve ribonuclease activityNature Medicine 22, 1072–1074