Viral immune evasion

Dengue virus NS2B protein targets cGAS for degradation and prevents mitochondrial DNA sensing during infection
This study shows that mitochondrial DNA leaks into the cytoplasm during dengue virus infection, activating the DNA sensor cGAS. Viral NS2B targets cGAS for lysosomal degradation, inhibiting type I interferon responses in infected cells.Nature Microbiology 2, 17037
Viral pathogenesis: Dengue virus takes on cGAS
The sensor cyclic GMP–AMP synthase (cGAS) is well known to recognize viral DNA. In this issue of Nature Microbiology, infection by dengue virus (DENV), which has an RNA genome, is shown to induce mitochondrial DNA release into the cytosol, leading to cGAS activation. In turn, DENV targets cGAS to evade antiviral immunity.Nature Microbiology 2, 17050
Viral infection: Rabies virus causes stressNature Reviews Microbiology 14, 727
Viral infection: HCMV and host interplayNature Reviews Microbiology 14, 605
Viral infection: HIV uses a 'molecular iris' to control capsid access
This study shows that dynamic pores in the capsid of HIV allow the import of substrates for reverse transcription, thereby shielding the reaction from the host cytosol.Nature Reviews Microbiology 14, 606–607
Viral infection: Dengue as mitochondrial landscapers
This study reports that the DENV non-structural protein NS4B induces elongation of mitochondria, and that this is linked to the formation of convoluted membranes, enhanced viral replication and impaired immune responses.Nature Reviews Microbiology 14, 603
Follicular T helper cells: hotspots for HIV-1 persistence
Reservoirs of virally infected cells that are resistant to standard antiretroviral therapy make HIV-1 infection an incurable disease. A new study shows that follicular T helper cells in lymph node germinal centers are prime niches for HIV-1 persistence during antiviral therapy.Nature Medicine 22, 711–712