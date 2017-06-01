Hepatitis B virus

Research | | open
- Scientific Reports 7, 2611
A novel toolbox for the in vitro assay of hepatitis D virus infectionScientific Reports 7, 40199
Viral hepatitis: The bumpy road to animal models for HBV infection
Cell culture infection models help to develop antiviral agents, but animal models are required to understand complex virus–host interactions and the development of immune therapies. Although identification of the HBV uptake receptor enabled establishing cell lines that replicate HBV from its natural transcription template, animal models supporting the full HBV life cycle are still lacking.Nature Reviews Gastroenterology and Hepatology 14, 327–328
Viral infections: Reinvigorating exhausted T cells in hepatitis B infectionNature Reviews Drug Discovery 16, 240
HBV in 2016: Global and immunotherapeutic insights into hepatitis B
The burden of HBV infection remains high and new strategies to improve HBV vaccination and therapy are needed. Key research in 2016 highlights the efficacy of current approaches and proposes new concepts for some of the immunological defects that need to be overcome for HBV functional cure.
Viral hepatitis: 'Immune tolerance' in HBV infection: danger lurks
The first phase of chronic hepatitis B, the immune tolerance phase, is traditionally considered to be a quiescent stage of disease. Emerging data now suggests the contrary, with immunological, pathological and virological evidence supporting an underlying active disease, signifying the need to consider earlier treatment commencement.Nature Reviews Gastroenterology and Hepatology 13, 627–628
Viral infection: Changing sides to get in
Virions acquire receptor-binding competence by a slow maturation process that involves the translocation of a receptor-binding domain across the membranous viral envelope to avoid non-productive attachment to non-hepatocytes.Nature Reviews Microbiology 14, 476–477