Systems virology
Systems virology is the scientific discipline that integrates high-throughput molecular techniques and computational tools to study all aspects of viruses and viral diseases, in an effort to increase our understanding of viral pathogenesis and to improve diagnostics and therapeutics of viral diseases.
Latest Research and Reviews
Research | | open
The Hepatitis E virus intraviral interactomeScientific Reports 5, 13872
News and Comment
News |
Genome watch: The chronicles of virus–host affairs
This month's Genome Watch highlights a new large-scale serological platform for the simultaneous detection of multiple human viruses in a single drop of blood.Nature Reviews Microbiology 13, 460
Research Highlights |
Microbiome: Anelloviridae go viral
A study in transplant recipients shows that virome composition and size depends on immunocompetence.Nature Reviews Microbiology 12, 4–5
Research Highlights |
Viral evolution: Variation in the gut virome
Ultra-deep sequencing of the gut virome reveals rapid evolution of phage populations in an individual host.Nature Reviews Microbiology 11, 596–597