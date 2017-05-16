Viral reservoirs

Latest Research and Reviews
Long term stability and infectivity of herpesviruses in waterScientific Reports 7, 46559
Extinct type of human parvovirus B19 persists in tonsillar B cells
The cell type that hosts parvovirus B19 (B19V) DNA lifelong is currently unknown. Here, the authors identify tonsillar B cells as a reservoir, detect an extinct B19V type in older adults, supporting a long-term association, and show that B19V uptake into B cells is antibody dependent.Nature Communications 8, 14930
CD32a is a marker of a CD4 T-cell HIV reservoir harbouring replication-competent proviruses
CD32a expression is induced on the surface of HIV-1-infected quiescent CD4 T cells, and could thus be used as a biomarker to facilitate future study of how the virus persists in cellular reservoirs in infected hosts.Nature 543, 564–567
Modelling filovirus maintenance in nature by experimental transmission of Marburg virus between Egyptian rousette bats
Bats are natural hosts for Marburg virus (MARV), but the mechanism of bat-to-bat transmission is unclear. Here, Schuh et al. monitor MARV infection in a cohort of 38 bats over nine months, find ‘supershedders’ and show that MARV can horizontally transmit between bats.Nature Communications 8, 14446
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
Viral pathogenesis: Masked by macrophages
This study provides experimental support that macrophages may represent a persistent viral reservoir for HIV-1 in vivo.Nature Reviews Microbiology 15, 320–321
News and Views |
HIV persistence in macrophages
A recent study using a humanized mouse model shows that HIV-1 can persist in macrophages during antiretroviral therapy (ART), and suggests that macrophages may represent an obstacle to efforts to cure HIV-1 infection.Nature Medicine 23, 538–539
Research Highlights |
Viral infection: Playing hide and seek with HIV
Deep-sequencing of lymphoid tissue samples from patients infected with HIV who were undergoing suppressive antiretroviral therapy reveals ongoing replication in lymphoid tissues and replenishment of the latent reservoir.Nature Reviews Microbiology 14, 120
News |
Bugs full of viruses
This month's Genome Watch highlights how high-throughput sequencing has provided new insights into the diversity, evolution and genome organization of arthropod viruses.Nature Reviews Microbiology 13, 253
Research Highlights |
Viral infection: Seeding the HIV-1 reservoir
A new study shows that the HIV viral reservoir is seeded rapidly, even before the establishment of viraemia.Nature Reviews Microbiology 12, 594–595
Comments and Opinion |
Opening Fronts in HIV Vaccine Development: Targeting reservoirs to clear and cureNature Medicine 20, 480–481