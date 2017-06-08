Plant stress responses

Latest Research and Reviews
Evidence for exocellular Arsenic in Fronds of Pteris vittataScientific Reports 7, 2840
Striga resistance: Cloak the strigolactoneNature Plants 3, 17067
Stress Responses: Membrane-to-nucleus signals modulate plant cold tolerance
Cold stress activates Arabidopsis thaliana plasma membrane-localized CRPK1, which leads to 14-3-3 proteins entering the nucleus and promoting the degradation of CBF transcription factors, thus attenuating the cold-induced response.Nature Reviews Molecular Cell Biology 18, 276–277
Remote phenotyping: Raman reveals stressNature Plants 3, 17052
Desiccation tolerance: Seedy origins of resurrection
Resurrection plants can survive extreme drying during periods of prolonged drought stress, maintaining a quiescent state for months to years until the return of water. Analysis of the genome and transcriptome of the resurrection plant Xerophyta viscosa links the evolution of desiccation tolerance to rewired pre-existing seed pathways.Nature Plants 3, 17046
Chloroplast proteins: Fight droughtNature Plants 3, 16214
Kinase signalling: Tanning with MYB75Nature Plants 2, 16198