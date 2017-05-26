Plant symbiosis

News and Views |
Featured
- Nature Plants 3, 17085
Latest Research and Reviews
Research |
An N-acetylglucosamine transporter required for arbuscular mycorrhizal symbioses in rice and maize
The NOPE1 gene is required for arbuscular mycorrhizal symbiosis in maize. The causal gene is now identified using rice. It is the first identified GlcNAc transporter in plants, needed for presymbiotic fungal reprogramming.Nature Plants 3, 17073
Reviews |
Nodule cysteine-rich peptides maintain a working balance during nitrogen-fixing symbiosis
The role of nodule cysteine-rich (NCR) peptides during the nitrogen-fixing symbiosis is complex. They are more than just antimicrobial compounds used by the host to control bacterial growth, as previously thought.Nature Plants 3, 17048
Research | | open
Policing the legume-Rhizobium symbiosis: a critical test of partner choiceScientific Reports 7, 1419
Research | | open
Symbiosis limits establishment of legumes outside their native range at a global scale
Symbiosis with nitrogen-fixing bacteria (rhizobia) aids the growth of many legume species, but may also restrict their ability to colonize new regions lacking suitable rhizobia. Here, the authors show that symbiotic legumes are indeed less likely to become established in new regions than their non-symbiotic relatives.Nature Communications 8, 14790
News and Comment
News and Views |
Arbuscular mycorrhiza: A new role for N-acetylglucosamine
The first N-acetylglucosamine transporter to be functionally characterized in plants has an unexpected role in root colonization by arbuscular mycorrhizal fungi in rice.Nature Plants 3, 17085
Research Highlights |
Parasitic plants: Injecting hormone into hostNature Plants 3, 17084
Research Highlights |
Chemical biology: Parasite killerNature Plants 2, 16157
Research Highlights |
Symbiosis: Triple trouble with lichenNature Plants 2, 16144
Editorial |
No plant is an island
Plants exist within a complex network of interactions with organisms both closely and distantly related to them. That none can survive ‘entire of itself’ is as true of plant science as the plants we study.Nature Plants 2, 16146
News and Views |
Fungal pathogenesis: Host modulation every which way
The plant pathogenic fungus Fusarium oxysporum secretes an effector that is similar to a plant peptide hormone, underscoring the variety of mechanisms that plant pathogens have evolved to tamper with host physiology.Nature Microbiology 1, 16075