Plant domestication

Latest Research and Reviews
Isotope evidence for agricultural extensification reveals how the world's first cities were fed
Carbon and nitrogen isotope measurements of crop remains from archaeological sites in northern Mesopotamia show labour-intensive practices such as manuring and water management forming an integral part of agriculture since the seventh millennium bc.Nature Plants 3, 17076
Draft genome of spinach and transcriptome diversity of 120 Spinacia accessions
Spinach is an economically important vegetable crop but previous genomic resources were of limited use for comparative and functional analyses. Here, Xu et al. present a high quality draft spinach genome and transcriptome data for multiple Spinacia accessions providing insight into Caryophyllales genome evolution.Nature Communications 8, 15275
News and Comment
Plant genetics: Branching out for crop improvement
A Chinese renaissance
For millennia, Chinese knowledge of agriculture and crop breeding influenced the whole world. After an extended period of introspection, Chinese plant biology is once again establishing global eminence.Nature Plants 3, 17006
Maize domestication: An ancient genome speaksNature Plants 3, 16215
Travelling companions
Whether by accident or design, plants have accompanied people on many historical migrations. It is of little wonder then, that the history of humanity is recorded in the plants whose polysaccharides, proteins and oils keep us alive.Nature Plants 2, 16177
Domestication: Polyploidy boosts domestication
A detailed phylogenetic study now shows that there is a compelling association between polyploidy and domestication, and that polyploidy more frequently occurs before domestication.Nature Plants 2, 16116
Cotton development: Branching outNature Plants 2, 16105