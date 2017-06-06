Plant breeding

Definition

Plant breeding is the production of plants by selective mating or hybridization. It is the traditional mechanism for producing new varieties of plants for horticulture and agriculture.

Featured

Latest Research and Reviews

All Research & Reviews

News and Comment

  • News and Views |

    SHATTERING 4 is a key rice domestication gene. A non-synonymous mutation of this gene was found to be selected during Asian rice domestication as it confers non-shattering. Now, a nonsense mutation of SHATTERING 4 is shown to simultaneously result in non-shattering and small grain size during the independent domestication of African rice.

    • Haijun Liu
    •  & Jianbing Yan
    Nature Plants 3, 17083

  • Editorial |

    A long and almost uncrossable distance separates fundamental plant research carried out predominantly in rich countries, and the production of better crops in the fields of poor farmers from developing regions. A unique network of international organizations involved in global agriculture helps bridge that chasm.

    Nature Plants 3, 17069

  • News and Views |

    A genetic screen in the model panicoid grass Setaria viridis reveals the importance of the auxin transporter AUX1 for inflorescence branching in maize, highlighting how model plants can accelerate gene discovery in complex crops.

    • Richard Sibout
    Nature Plants 3, 17060

  • Editorial |

    Agriculture has depended since its Neolithic origins upon spontaneous or induced genetic variation. Human selection on naturally occurring variation in flowering is the most frequent source of domesticated crop plants. In the current era of rapid technological advance in reading and writing genomes, we advocate universal access to some safe modular variation in flower, leaf and color traits that can be operated without labs or restrictions by ordinary farmers and gardeners.

    Nature Genetics 49, 1
All News & Comment