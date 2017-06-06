Plant breeding

News and Views |
- Nature Plants 3, 17083
Genomic analyses in cotton identify signatures of selection and loci associated with fiber quality and yield traits
Tianzhen Zhang, Xiongming Du and colleagues report whole-genome resequencing of 318 upland cotton (Gossypium hirsutum) accessions. They carried out genome-wide association analyses to identify loci associated with fiber quality, lint yield and resistance to Verticillium wilt, and identify two ethylene-pathway genes associated with the increased lint yield observed in improved cultivars.
Crop wild relative populations of Beta vulgaris allow direct mapping of agronomically important genes
Variation among wild relatives of crop plants can be used to identify genes underlying traits of agronomic importance. Here, the authors show that a modified mapping-by-sequencing approach can rapidly identify the genetic basis for viral resistance in sugar beet using wild beet populations in their natural habitat.Nature Communications 8, 15708
Targeted recombination between homologous chromosomes for precise breeding in tomato
Targeted homologous recombination between parental chromosomes could facilitate precision breeding of crop plants. Here, Filler Hayut et al. show that CRISPR-Cas9 can be used to induce DNA double strand breaks in somatic tissue and achieve targeted recombination between homologs at an endogenous locus in tomato.Nature Communications 8, 15605
Rice domestication: An imperfect African solution
SHATTERING 4 is a key rice domestication gene. A non-synonymous mutation of this gene was found to be selected during Asian rice domestication as it confers non-shattering. Now, a nonsense mutation of SHATTERING 4 is shown to simultaneously result in non-shattering and small grain size during the independent domestication of African rice.Nature Plants 3, 17083
Saving the world
A long and almost uncrossable distance separates fundamental plant research carried out predominantly in rich countries, and the production of better crops in the fields of poor farmers from developing regions. A unique network of international organizations involved in global agriculture helps bridge that chasm.Nature Plants 3, 17069
Crop breeding: Turning a lawn into a field
A genetic screen in the model panicoid grass Setaria viridis reveals the importance of the auxin transporter AUX1 for inflorescence branching in maize, highlighting how model plants can accelerate gene discovery in complex crops.Nature Plants 3, 17060
Finally accepting plant domestication
Agriculture has depended since its Neolithic origins upon spontaneous or induced genetic variation. Human selection on naturally occurring variation in flowering is the most frequent source of domesticated crop plants. In the current era of rapid technological advance in reading and writing genomes, we advocate universal access to some safe modular variation in flower, leaf and color traits that can be operated without labs or restrictions by ordinary farmers and gardeners.Nature Genetics 49, 1