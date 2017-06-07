Latest Research and Reviews
First Characterisation of Volatile Organic Compounds Emitted by Banana PlantsScientific Reports 7, 46400
Lignin evolution: Invasion of landNature Plants 3, 17042
Secondary metabolism: High cholesterol in tomato
A straightforward approach reveals the full cholesterol biosynthetic pathway in tomato, which is composed of ten enzymatic steps, opening the door for bioengineering of high-value molecules in crops. Phylogenetic analysis suggests that cholesterogenesis evolved from the more ancient phytosterol pathway.Nature Plants 3, 16213
Floral scent: Extending encountersNature Plants 2, 16088
Lignin biosynthesis: Tyrosine shortcut in grasses
Lignin is a principal component of plant cell walls and was thought to be mostly produced from L-phenylalanine. A new study in Brachypodium demonstrates that in grasses — a major source of food, livestock feed and biofuels — nearly half of the plant's lignin is actually made through fewer steps via l-tyrosine.Nature Plants 2, 16080
Signalling: Poisoning the wellNature Plants 2, 15216
Polymer biosynthesis: Rubber ramps upNature Chemical Biology 11, 448