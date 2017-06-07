Latest Research and Reviews
The sunflower genome provides insights into oil metabolism, flowering and Asterid evolution
A high-quality reference for the sunflower genome (Helianthus annuus L.) and analysis of gene networks involved in flowering time and oil metabolism provide a basis for nutritional exploitation and analyses of adaptation to climate change.Nature 546, 148–152
Genomic variation associated with local adaptation of weedy rice during de-domestication
De-domestication is the process by which cultivated plants adopt characteristics similar to that of their wild predecessors. Here Qiu et al. re-sequence de-domesticated weedy rice and matched cultivated varieties and identify genetic variants indicative of convergent evolution across multiple de-domestication events.Nature Communications 8, 15323
Draft genome of spinach and transcriptome diversity of 120 Spinacia accessions
Spinach is an economically important vegetable crop but previous genomic resources were of limited use for comparative and functional analyses. Here, Xu et al. present a high quality draft spinach genome and transcriptome data for multiple Spinacia accessions providing insight into Caryophyllales genome evolution.Nature Communications 8, 15275
Expansion of the redox-sensitive proteome coincides with the plastid endosymbiosis
The origin of photosynthetic eukaryotes requires two major endosymbiosis events. Organelle acquisitions impose an increase in reactive oxygen species production, as well as the expansion of redox-sensitive proteasome in photosynthetic eukaryotes.Nature Plants 3, 17066
Arabidopsis evolution: Roots in AfricaNature Plants 3, 17091
The deepening of Darwin's abominable mysteryNature Ecology & Evolution 1, 0169
Plant carnivory: Pitching to the same target
Carnivory, the ability of plants to attract, catch, kill and digest insects to obtain nutrients, has evolved independently several times in plant evolution. A comprehensive analysis of the genome, transcriptome and proteome of prey digestion in a pitcher plant shows how carnivory in plants is the product of convergent evolution.Nature Plants 3, 17003
Secondary metabolism: High cholesterol in tomato
A straightforward approach reveals the full cholesterol biosynthetic pathway in tomato, which is composed of ten enzymatic steps, opening the door for bioengineering of high-value molecules in crops. Phylogenetic analysis suggests that cholesterogenesis evolved from the more ancient phytosterol pathway.Nature Plants 3, 16213
Crop evolution: After allopolyploidizationNature Plants 2, 16156
Disease resistance: Not so costly after all
The fitness costs of individual resistance (R) genes detected in previous studies suggest an impossibly high genetic load associated with disease resistance, if true for all R genes. However, new research shows that Arabidopsis plants with resistant Rps2 are no less fit than those with a susceptible Rps2 allele in the absence of disease.Nature Plants 2, 16121