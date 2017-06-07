Plant evolution

Definition

Plant evolution is the subset of evolutionary phenomena that concern plants. The study of plant evolution includes the study of genetic change and the variations that result in speciation.

Latest Research and Reviews

  • Research | | open

    A high-quality reference for the sunflower genome (Helianthus annuus L.) and analysis of gene networks involved in flowering time and oil metabolism provide a basis for nutritional exploitation and analyses of adaptation to climate change.

    • Hélène Badouin
    • , Jérôme Gouzy
    • , Christopher J. Grassa
    • , Florent Murat
    • , S. Evan Staton
    • , Ludovic Cottret
    • , Christine Lelandais-Brière
    • , Gregory L. Owens
    • , Sébastien Carrère
    • , Baptiste Mayjonade
    • , Ludovic Legrand
    • , Navdeep Gill
    • , Nolan C. Kane
    • , John E. Bowers
    • , Sariel Hubner
    • , Arnaud Bellec
    • , Aurélie Bérard
    • , Hélène Bergès
    • , Nicolas Blanchet
    • , Marie-Claude Boniface
    • , Dominique Brunel
    • , Olivier Catrice
    • , Nadia Chaidir
    • , Clotilde Claudel
    • , Cécile Donnadieu
    • , Thomas Faraut
    • , Ghislain Fievet
    • , Nicolas Helmstetter
    • , Matthew King
    • , Steven J. Knapp
    • , Zhao Lai
    • , Marie-Christine Le Paslier
    • , Yannick Lippi
    • , Lolita Lorenzon
    • , Jennifer R. Mandel
    • , Gwenola Marage
    • , Gwenaëlle Marchand
    • , Elodie Marquand
    • , Emmanuelle Bret-Mestries
    • , Evan Morien
    • , Savithri Nambeesan
    • , Thuy Nguyen
    • , Prune Pegot-Espagnet
    • , Nicolas Pouilly
    • , Frances Raftis
    • , Erika Sallet
    • , Thomas Schiex
    • , Justine Thomas
    • , Céline Vandecasteele
    • , Didier Varès
    • , Felicity Vear
    • , Sonia Vautrin
    • , Martin Crespi
    • , Brigitte Mangin
    • , John M. Burke
    • , Jérôme Salse
    • , Stéphane Muños
    • , Patrick Vincourt
    • , Loren H. Rieseberg
    •  & Nicolas B. Langlade
    Nature 546, 148–152

  • Research | | open

    De-domestication is the process by which cultivated plants adopt characteristics similar to that of their wild predecessors. Here Qiu et al. re-sequence de-domesticated weedy rice and matched cultivated varieties and identify genetic variants indicative of convergent evolution across multiple de-domestication events.

    • Jie Qiu
    • , Yongjun Zhou
    • , Lingfeng Mao
    • , Chuyu Ye
    • , Weidi Wang
    • , Jianping Zhang
    • , Yongyi Yu
    • , Fei Fu
    • , Yunfei Wang
    • , Feijian Qian
    • , Ting Qi
    • , Sanling Wu
    • , Most Humaira Sultana
    • , Ya-Nan Cao
    • , Yu Wang
    • , Michael P. Timko
    • , Song Ge
    • , Longjiang Fan
    •  & Yongliang Lu
    Nature Communications 8, 15323

  • Research | | open

    Spinach is an economically important vegetable crop but previous genomic resources were of limited use for comparative and functional analyses. Here, Xu et al. present a high quality draft spinach genome and transcriptome data for multiple Spinacia accessions providing insight into Caryophyllales genome evolution.

    • Chenxi Xu
    • , Chen Jiao
    • , Honghe Sun
    • , Xiaofeng Cai
    • , Xiaoli Wang
    • , Chenhui Ge
    • , Yi Zheng
    • , Wenli Liu
    • , Xuepeng Sun
    • , Yimin Xu
    • , Jie Deng
    • , Zhonghua Zhang
    • , Sanwen Huang
    • , Shaojun Dai
    • , Beiquan Mou
    • , Quanxi Wang
    • , Zhangjun Fei
    •  & Quanhua Wang
    Nature Communications 8, 15275
All Research & Reviews

News and Comment

All News & Comment