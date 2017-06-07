Plant cell biology

Latest Research and Reviews
The transcriptional repressor complex FRS7-FRS12 regulates flowering time and growth in Arabidopsis
The plant circadian clock regulates numerous developmental processes such as seasonal growth and flowering time. Here Ritter et al. identify two transcription factors, FRS7 and FRS12, which interact to form a repressor complex that regulates clock output partially by controlling the expression of GIGANTEA and PIF4.Nature Communications 8, 15235
Nanoscale movements of cellulose microfibrils in primary cell walls
Plant cell growth requires cell wall extension. Here, the nanoscale movement of cellulose microfibrils in onion primary cell wall is imaged by atomic force microscopy and compared under mechanical extension versus enzymatic loosening.Nature Plants 3, 17056
Capability of tip-growing plant cells to penetrate into extremely narrow gapsScientific Reports 7, 1403
Plant development: Get lit on steroidsNature Chemical Biology 13, 569
Leaf development: Hole creationNature Plants 3, 17068
Plant cell growth: Cellulose caught slipping
“Neither you nor I nor anyone know, how oats, peas, beans, and barley grow.” Like all fine nursery rhymes, this couplet rings true, but a new study brings us a step closer to being able to retort: “Do so!”Nature Plants 3, 17063
Polysaccharide structure: A hint from gut bacteriaNature Plants 3, 17062
Stress Responses: Membrane-to-nucleus signals modulate plant cold tolerance
Cold stress activates Arabidopsis thaliana plasma membrane-localized CRPK1, which leads to 14-3-3 proteins entering the nucleus and promoting the degradation of CBF transcription factors, thus attenuating the cold-induced response.Nature Reviews Molecular Cell Biology 18, 276–277
Plant cell development: Forcing cell polarity
Mechanical tension is shown to contribute to the establishment of the cell polarity axis in plant epidermal stem cells, which is important for regulating asymmetric cell division.