News and Views |
- Nature Energy 2, 17093
Research |
Biofuel blending reduces particle emissions from aircraft engines at cruise conditions
Compared to using conventional jet fuel, the use of a biofuel blend reduces aircraft engine particle emissions at cruising altitude by about 50–70 per cent.Nature 543, 411–415
News and Comment
News and Views |
Microbial fuel cells: Running on gas
Methane is an abundant energy source that is used for power generation in thermal power plants via combustion, but direct conversion to electricity in fuel cells remains challenging. Now, a microbial fuel cell is demonstrated to efficiently convert methane directly to current by careful selection of a consortium of microorganisms.Nature Energy 2, 17093
Research Highlights |
Biofuels: In-flight insightsNature Energy 2, 17065
Research Highlights |
Biofuel cells: What's in store
Research Highlights |
Our choice from the recent literatureNature Nanotechnology 12, 2
News and Views |
Microbiology: Deep-sea secrets of butane metabolism
Anaerobic microbes have been found to break down the hydrocarbon butane by a pathway with some similarities to anaerobic methane breakdown. Harnessing the butane pathway might enable biofuel generation. See Article p.396Nature 539, 367–368
Research Highlights |
Catalysis: Bimetallics for biofuelsNature Energy 1, 16121