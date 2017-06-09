Latest Research and Reviews
Sperm cells are passive cargo of the pollen tube in plant fertilization
A double mutant in bHLH transcription factors produces pollen without sperm cells. This pollen is able to germinate, grow, orient itself, penetrate the ovule and rupture, indicating that sperm cells are passive and do not participate in pollen tube development.Nature Plants 3, 17079
Plant development: Get lit on steroidsNature Chemical Biology 13, 569
Leaf development: Hole creationNature Plants 3, 17068
Crop breeding: Turning a lawn into a field
A genetic screen in the model panicoid grass Setaria viridis reveals the importance of the auxin transporter AUX1 for inflorescence branching in maize, highlighting how model plants can accelerate gene discovery in complex crops.Nature Plants 3, 17060
Plant cell development: Forcing cell polarity
Mechanical tension is shown to contribute to the establishment of the cell polarity axis in plant epidermal stem cells, which is important for regulating asymmetric cell division.
Development: Casparian self-healingNature Plants 3, 17021
Development: Switched by the lightNature Plants 3, 17004