Plant biotechnology

Latest Research and Reviews
Research | | open
Crop wild relative populations of Beta vulgaris allow direct mapping of agronomically important genes
Variation among wild relatives of crop plants can be used to identify genes underlying traits of agronomic importance. Here, the authors show that a modified mapping-by-sequencing approach can rapidly identify the genetic basis for viral resistance in sugar beet using wild beet populations in their natural habitat.Nature Communications 8, 15708
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
Plant genetics: Branching out for crop improvement
Editorial |
Saving the world
A long and almost uncrossable distance separates fundamental plant research carried out predominantly in rich countries, and the production of better crops in the fields of poor farmers from developing regions. A unique network of international organizations involved in global agriculture helps bridge that chasm.Nature Plants 3, 17069
Comments and Opinion |
Elevating the conversation about GE cropsNature Biotechnology 35, 302–304
Comments and Opinion |
National Academies report has broad supportNature Biotechnology 35, 304–306
News and Views |
Flowering time regulation: Agrochemical control of flowering
The time of flowering is important in crop production. Rice has now been genetically engineered to respond to agrochemical spraying, which results in floral induction. This research offers new perspectives to control the phenological development of crops in the field.Nature Plants 3, 17045
Research Highlights |
Oral vaccines: Papaya saladNature Plants 3, 17034