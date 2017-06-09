Plant biotechnology

Plant biotechnology can be defined as the introduction of desirable traits into plants through genetic modification.

  Editorial

    A long and almost uncrossable distance separates fundamental plant research carried out predominantly in rich countries, and the production of better crops in the fields of poor farmers from developing regions. A unique network of international organizations involved in global agriculture helps bridge that chasm.

    Nature Plants 3, 17069

  Comments and Opinion

    • Fred Gould
    • , Richard M Amasino
    • , Dominique Brossard
    • , C Robin Buell
    • , Richard A Dixon
    • , Jose B Falck-Zepeda
    • , Michael A Gallo
    • , Ken E Giller
    • , Leland L Glenna
    • , Timothy Griffin
    • , Bruce R Hamaker
    • , Peter M Kareiva
    • , Daniel Magraw
    • , Carol Mallory-Smith
    • , Kevin V Pixley
    • , Elizabeth P Ransom
    • , Michael Rodemeyer
    • , David M Stelly
    • , C Neal Stewart Jr
    •  & Robert J Whitaker
    Nature Biotechnology 35, 302–304

  Comments and Opinion

    • Paul Vincelli
    • , Douglas Jackson-Smith
    • , Michael Holsapple
    • , Michael A Grusak
    • , Matthew Harsh
    • , Theodore Klein
    • , James Lambert
    • , B Markus Lange
    • , David M Lodge
    • , Jill McCluskey
    • , Angus Murphy
    • , Marian L Neuhouser
    • , Carl Pray
    •  & Susan Weller
    Nature Biotechnology 35, 304–306

  News and Views

    The time of flowering is important in crop production. Rice has now been genetically engineered to respond to agrochemical spraying, which results in floral induction. This research offers new perspectives to control the phenological development of crops in the field.

    • Christian Jung
    Nature Plants 3, 17045
