Natural variation in plants

Latest Research and Reviews
Research |
NLR locus-mediated trade-off between abiotic and biotic stress adaptation in Arabidopsis
Natural variation in Arabidopsis is used to identify the causal gene for acquired osmotolerance. ACQOS is a resistance NLR gene, highlighting the trade-off between immunity and abiotic stress tolerance.Nature Plants 3, 17072
Research | | open
Natural allelic variation of FRO2 modulates Arabidopsis root growth under iron deficiency
Iron is an essential micronutrient for plants and a lack of iron availability limits crop yield in many parts of the world. Here the authors show that natural variation in root growth of Arabidopsis plants under iron deficiency can be caused by allelic variation at the FRO2 locus.Nature Communications 8, 15603
Research | | open
Seagrass morphometrics at species level in Moreton Bay, Australia from 2012 to 2013Scientific Data 4, 170060
Research | | open
A chromosome conformation capture ordered sequence of the barley genome
The International Barley Genome Sequencing Consortium reports sequencing and assembly of a reference genome for barley, Hordeum vulgare.Nature 544, 427–433
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
Plant genetics: Branching out for crop improvement
Research Highlights |
Striga resistance: Cloak the strigolactoneNature Plants 3, 17067
Research Highlights |
Soybean genetics: Adapting to the tropicsNature Plants 3, 17050
News and Views |
Resistance: Double gain with one gene
The rice gene Xa4 encodes a wall-associated kinase and controls disease resistance and mechanical strength, possibly through a common mechanism.Nature Plants 3, 17019
News |
Giving fruit a nutritional boost
Blue tomatoes, pink bananas and red-fleshed apples. Meet the next generation of healthy fruits.Nature Plants 2, 16191
Research Highlights |
Ecophysiology: Adapting adaptationNature Plants 2, 16142