Natural variation in plants

Definition

Natural variation in plants refers to the genetic diversity of a single plant species in the wild. Natural variation is a valuable source of beneficial traits for plant breeding.

    Natural variation in Arabidopsis is used to identify the causal gene for acquired osmotolerance. ACQOS is a resistance NLR gene, highlighting the trade-off between immunity and abiotic stress tolerance.

    Nature Plants 3, 17072

    Iron is an essential micronutrient for plants and a lack of iron availability limits crop yield in many parts of the world. Here the authors show that natural variation in root growth of Arabidopsis plants under iron deficiency can be caused by allelic variation at the FRO2 locus.

    Nature Communications 8, 15603

    The International Barley Genome Sequencing Consortium reports sequencing and assembly of a reference genome for barley, Hordeum vulgare.

    Nature 544, 427–433
