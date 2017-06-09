Plant reproduction

Latest Research and Reviews
Modern pollen data from the Canadian Arctic, 1972–1973Scientific Data 4, 170065
Arabidopsis evolution: Roots in AfricaNature Plants 3, 17091
Flowering time regulation: Agrochemical control of flowering
The time of flowering is important in crop production. Rice has now been genetically engineered to respond to agrochemical spraying, which results in floral induction. This research offers new perspectives to control the phenological development of crops in the field.Nature Plants 3, 17045
The first 100 years of pollen analysis
In 1916, Swedish geologist Ernst Jakob Lennart von Post delivered a provocative lecture in Oslo, Norway, advocating the use of pollen grains in bog sediments as indicators of past vegetation and climate. The lecture spawned many applications and represents a landmark in multidisciplinary science.Nature Plants 3, 17001
Herbicide resistance: Self-preservationNature Plants 3, 16217
Dominance modifier: Expanding mate options
A new player and mode of action has been discovered in the creation of a dominance hierarchy in the Brassicaceae self-incompatibility system.Nature Plants 3, 16210
Reproduction: The genetic basis of heterostyly
Two recent studies revealed the genetic architecture of the long fascinating heterostyly in Primula and that the absence of a CYPT gene determines the long style morph.Nature Plants 2, 16184