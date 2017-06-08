Light responses
Plant responses to light are multiple. Light is an energy source, converted to sugars by photosynthesis. It is also a signal sensed by specific photoreceptors for red, blue and UV-B radiation. Absence of light leads to a developmental program called etiolation. Excess of light constitutes a form of abiotic stress.
Molecular basis for blue light-dependent phosphorylation of Arabidopsis cryptochrome 2
Plant cryptochromes are regulated by blue-light dependent phosphorylation. Here the authors map the in vivo phosphorylation sites of Arabidopsis cryptochrome 2 and identify four closely related kinases that act to both activate and destabilize the receptor in response to blue light.Nature Communications 8, 15234
PPKs mediate direct signal transfer from phytochrome photoreceptors to transcription factor PIF3
Phytochrome photoreceptors mediate degradation of PIF transcription factors in the nucleus in response to light. Here Ni et al. identify a family of nuclear protein kinases that interact with photoactivated phytochrome B and facilitate phytochrome-induced phosphorylation and degradation of PIF3.Nature Communications 8, 15236
Improving “color rendering” of LED lighting for the growth of lettuceScientific Reports 7, 45944
Kinase signalling: Tanning with MYB75Nature Plants 2, 16198
Plant cell biology: Blue light gives CRY the blues
The activity of the plant photoreceptor cryptochrome 2 is regulated by a newly characterized interacting protein that prevents cryptochrome 2 homodimerization.
Photomorphogenesis: When blue meets red
Unable to run away, plants adapt to environmental changes by adjusting their development. Two recent publications explore the unexpected contribution of blue light photoreceptors in the growth response to shade and warm temperatures.Nature Plants 2, 16019
Seedling signalling: Ubiquitin ligases acting in tandem
Buried seedlings must grow both strongly, to push through soil to the surface, and fast, to reach the light as quickly as possible. A recent study finds that a pair of sequentially acting E3 ubiquitin ligases balances these conflicting imperatives.Nature Plants 2, 16001
Brassinosteroids, gibberellins and light-mediated signalling are the three-way controls of plant sprouting
The steroid hormones found in plants, the brassinosteroids, were originally genetically identified about 15 years ago as critical regulators of seedling photomorphogenesis. Two studies now shed light on the molecular mechanisms behind this observation. Brassinosteroids control seedling morphogenesis through direct interaction with master transcriptional regulators downstream of growth-promoting hormones and light signalling.Nature Cell Biology 14, 788–790
Out of the shade and into the light
Plants reach for the sun by avoiding the shade and by directly growing towards the light. Two studies now suggest that the polar relocation of PIN3, a transporter directing the flow of the plant hormone auxin, drives both growth processes. PIN3 repolarization occurs downstream of shade perception through phytochrome photoreceptors, whereas blue light perceived by phototropin initiates polar recycling of PIN3 and growth towards the light.Nature Cell Biology 13, 347–349