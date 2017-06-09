Plant molecular biology

Latest Research and Reviews
Melon13-lipoxygenase CmLOX18 may be involved in C6 volatiles biosynthesis in fruitScientific Reports 7, 2817
Stress Responses: Membrane-to-nucleus signals modulate plant cold tolerance
Cold stress activates Arabidopsis thaliana plasma membrane-localized CRPK1, which leads to 14-3-3 proteins entering the nucleus and promoting the degradation of CBF transcription factors, thus attenuating the cold-induced response.Nature Reviews Molecular Cell Biology 18, 276–277
What holds epigenetic memory?
Caroline Dean discusses the mechanisms underlying the storage and inheritance of epigenetic memory.
Finally accepting plant domestication
Agriculture has depended since its Neolithic origins upon spontaneous or induced genetic variation. Human selection on naturally occurring variation in flowering is the most frequent source of domesticated crop plants. In the current era of rapid technological advance in reading and writing genomes, we advocate universal access to some safe modular variation in flower, leaf and color traits that can be operated without labs or restrictions by ordinary farmers and gardeners.Nature Genetics 49, 1
How hormones regulate floral architecture in barley
A defining characteristic of grasses, including major cereal crops, is the way in which flowers are arranged on an inflorescence. A new study finds that regulation of hormone levels during development is crucial for determining the arrangement of flowers on a barley inflorescence, opening new doors for increasing grain yield.Nature Genetics 49, 8–9
A DNA element that remembers winter
Polycomb-mediated silencing of the floral repressor gene FLC in response to long-term cold is a central event during vernalization in Arabidopsis thaliana, but how it is initiated is unclear. Two new studies identify a DNA element that mediates FLC silencing by attracting a pair of transcriptional repressors, VAL1 and VAL2, which in turn trigger epigenetic silencing by the Polycomb complex PHD–PRC2.Nature Genetics 48, 1451–1452
T-DNA integration: Pol θ controls T-DNA integration
The mechanism for T-DNA integration, a critical step of Agrobacterium-mediated transgenesis, remains poorly understood. Now, a study based on mutant analysis shows that Pol θ controls T-DNA integration and generates error-prone footprints at integration sites.Nature Plants 2, 16170