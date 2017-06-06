Plant genetics

Definition

Plant genetics deals with heredity in plants, specifically mechanisms of hereditary transmission and variation of inherited characteristics. Plant genetics differs from animal genetics in a number of ways: somatic mutations can contribute to the germ line more easily as flowers develop at the end of branches composed of somatic cells; polyploidy is more common; and plants additionally contain chloroplastic DNA.

