Plant genetics deals with heredity in plants, specifically mechanisms of hereditary transmission and variation of inherited characteristics. Plant genetics differs from animal genetics in a number of ways: somatic mutations can contribute to the germ line more easily as flowers develop at the end of branches composed of somatic cells; polyploidy is more common; and plants additionally contain chloroplastic DNA.
- Nature Plants 3, 17083
Genomic analyses in cotton identify signatures of selection and loci associated with fiber quality and yield traits
Tianzhen Zhang, Xiongming Du and colleagues report whole-genome resequencing of 318 upland cotton (Gossypium hirsutum) accessions. They carried out genome-wide association analyses to identify loci associated with fiber quality, lint yield and resistance to Verticillium wilt, and identify two ethylene-pathway genes associated with the increased lint yield observed in improved cultivars.
High-quality de novo assembly of the apple genome and methylome dynamics of early fruit development
Etienne Bucher and colleagues use a combination of short- and long-read sequencing, along with optical mapping technologies, to produce the high-quality de novo assembly of the apple genome. They identify a new repetitive retrotransposon sequence and analyze DNA methylation data in relation to important agronomic traits.
Crop wild relative populations of Beta vulgaris allow direct mapping of agronomically important genes
Variation among wild relatives of crop plants can be used to identify genes underlying traits of agronomic importance. Here, the authors show that a modified mapping-by-sequencing approach can rapidly identify the genetic basis for viral resistance in sugar beet using wild beet populations in their natural habitat.Nature Communications 8, 15708
Rice domestication: An imperfect African solution
SHATTERING 4 is a key rice domestication gene. A non-synonymous mutation of this gene was found to be selected during Asian rice domestication as it confers non-shattering. Now, a nonsense mutation of SHATTERING 4 is shown to simultaneously result in non-shattering and small grain size during the independent domestication of African rice.Nature Plants 3, 17083
Plant genetics: Branching out for crop improvement
Arabidopsis evolution: Roots in AfricaNature Plants 3, 17091
Immunity: Beyond classical geneticsNature Plants 3, 17090
Plant genetics: Spatial transcriptomics in plants
Alternative splicing: The lord of the rings
Circular RNAs can regulate the alternative splicing profile of their parental genes by physically interacting with the DNA to form RNA:DNA hybrids.Nature Plants 3, 17065