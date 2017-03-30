Research | | open
- Scientific Reports 7, 45586
Origin and function of stomata in the moss Physcomitrella patens
Two genes controlling the transcriptional network involved in stomatal development in Arabidopsis thaliana have a conserved function in the non-vascular moss Physcomitrella patens. Moss mutants without stomata show delayed capsule dehiscence.Nature Plants 2, 16179
Intensifying drought eliminates the expected benefits of elevated carbon dioxide for soybean
The predicted rise in CO2 levels during this century is expected to stimulate crop yields, offsetting losses from greater drought. But this study, using free-air CO2 enrichment, shows soybean yield gains dropping to zero as drought stress increased.Nature Plants 2, 16132
Leaf epidermis images for robust identification of plantsScientific Reports 6, 25994
Competitive binding of antagonistic peptides fine-tunes stomatal patterning
An investigation of the molecular mechanism of stomatal development and patterning finds an unexpected signalling mechanism: two signalling peptides (STOMAGEN, a positive regulator of stomatal development; and EPF2, a negative regulator of this process) use the same receptor kinase, ERECTA, to fine-tune stomatal development.Nature 522, 439–443
Grass stomata development: MUTE communicationNature Plants 3, 17051
Systems biology: A new CAM era
The specialized photosynthesis adopted by drought-resilient crassulacean acid metabolism plants has inverted the diel stomatal opening behaviour of their ancestral C3 plants. This was achieved via large-scale reprogramming of expression of the signal transduction machinery and a coordinate shift in the cellular redox poise.Nature Plants 2, 16190
Crop yields: CO2 fertilization dries up
Rising atmospheric CO2 is expected to boost crop yields during drought events because it promotes stomatal closure and saves water. However, field experiments with soybean in a simulated future CO2 atmosphere suggest that crop canopy interactions with climate might prevent this mechanism from delivering its expected benefits.Nature Plants 2, 16138
Stomatal development: Grasses vs ArabidopsisNature Plants 2, 16124
Stomata signalling: A pore within a poreNature Plants 1, 15133
Stomatal development: Securing a lineageNature Plants 1, 15071