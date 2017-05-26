News and Views |
Plant signalling
Plant signalling involves the conveying of information within and between plant cells from receptor systems to effectors. Signals can take many forms, including chemical and electrical, and signalling can occur locally within a single plant or between different plants, including plants of different species.
Featured
- Nature Plants 3, 17085
Latest Research and Reviews
Research |
An N-acetylglucosamine transporter required for arbuscular mycorrhizal symbioses in rice and maize
The NOPE1 gene is required for arbuscular mycorrhizal symbiosis in maize. The causal gene is now identified using rice. It is the first identified GlcNAc transporter in plants, needed for presymbiotic fungal reprogramming.Nature Plants 3, 17073
Research |
Global translational reprogramming is a fundamental layer of immune regulation in plants
Global translatome analysis shows that plants also modify their translational output—independently of the changes in transcriptional output—to establish pattern-triggered immunity.Nature 545, 487–490
Reviews |
The perception of strigolactones in vascular plantsNature Chemical Biology 13, 599–606
News and Comment
News and Views |
Arbuscular mycorrhiza: A new role for N-acetylglucosamine
The first N-acetylglucosamine transporter to be functionally characterized in plants has an unexpected role in root colonization by arbuscular mycorrhizal fungi in rice.Nature Plants 3, 17085
Research Highlights |
Immunity: Beyond classical geneticsNature Plants 3, 17090
Research Highlights |
Stress Responses: Membrane-to-nucleus signals modulate plant cold tolerance
Cold stress activates Arabidopsis thaliana plasma membrane-localized CRPK1, which leads to 14-3-3 proteins entering the nucleus and promoting the degradation of CBF transcription factors, thus attenuating the cold-induced response.Nature Reviews Molecular Cell Biology 18, 276–277
Research Highlights |
Grass stomata development: MUTE communicationNature Plants 3, 17051
News and Views |
Systemic nutrient signalling: On the road for nitrate
Whole plant nutrient signalling involves bidirectional exchange of signal molecules between roots and shoots. For nitrogen uptake, in addition to the root-to-shoot delivery of nitrogen-deprivation information, a shoot-to-root path is now defined.Nature Plants 3, 17040
News and Views |
Drought resistance: Spraying for yield
Trehalose-6-phosphate (T6P) is an essential signalling molecule in plants. A novel chemical intervention strategy to increase in planta T6P levels has now been presented, with remarkable effects on plant yield and drought tolerance.Nature Plants 3, 17023