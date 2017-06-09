Research | | open
- Scientific Reports 7, 3133
Metabolic engineering of Saccharomyces cerevisiae for production of very long chain fatty acid-derived chemicals
Production of chemicals by microbial fermentation is an economical alternative to chemical synthesis. Here the authors re-engineer the yeast S. cerevisiae to produce the very long chain fatty alcohol docosanol by expressing a heterologous Mycobacteria fatty acid synthase and a specific fatty acid reductase.Nature Communications 8, 15587
Surface-attached molecules control Staphylococcus aureus quorum sensing and biofilm development
Covalent attachment of quorum-modulating peptides to surfaces can regulate Staphyloccocus aureus biofilm formation.Nature Microbiology 2, 17080
Ensuring safety in artisanal food microbiologyNature Microbiology 1, 16171
Plant immunity switched from bacteria to virus
A plant immune receptor is engineered to recognize viruses rather than bacteria.Nature Biotechnology 34, 391–392
Applied microbiology: Shining a light on biofuelsNature Reviews Microbiology 14, 63
Faecal microbiota transplantation is promising but not a panacea
Faecal microbiota transplantation has proved efficacious for diseases such as recurrent Clostridium difficile infection via restoration of gut microbial ecology and bile acid content. However, despite its adoption by mainstream medicine, misuse of this technology in clinical or domestic settings warrants caution.Nature Microbiology 1, 16015
3D Printed clothing house microorganismsNature Biotechnology 33, 896
Synthetic biology: GMOs in lockdown
Two studies describe the design of safer genetically modified organisms that cannot grow in natural ecosystems because they require synthetic amino acids for growth.Nature Reviews Microbiology 13, 125