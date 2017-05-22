Research |
Surface-attached molecules control Staphylococcus aureus quorum sensing and biofilm development
Covalent attachment of quorum-modulating peptides to surfaces can regulate Staphyloccocus aureus biofilm formation.
Biofilms are communities of microorganisms that attach to each other and to surfaces, for example by bacterial adherence. Biofilms consist of both the cells and the extracellular matrix produced by the cells. Biofilms can be problematic in certain places, for example inside pipes or on medical implants.
Research |
Covalent attachment of quorum-modulating peptides to surfaces can regulate Staphyloccocus aureus biofilm formation.
Research | | open
The production of secreted polymers in bacterial biofilms is costly, and therefore mechanisms preventing invasion of non-producing mutants are hypothesized. Here, the authors show that non-producers can evolve the ability to better incorporate into biofilms via phage-mediated interference.
Research | | open
Research Highlights |
Research Highlights |
This study shows that distant biofilms can coordinate their behaviour and use time-sharing to increase their growth rate under nutrient-limiting conditions
Research Highlights |
Research Highlights |
This study highlights a heretofore unappreciated role of electrical signalling in biofilm communities and in their interaction with their environment.
Research Highlights |
Research Highlights |