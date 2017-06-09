Research | | open
- Scientific Reports 7, 3133
Mycelium-mediated transfer of water and nutrients stimulates bacterial activity in dry and oligotrophic environments
The maintenance of bacterial and fungal activity is essential for ecosystem functioning, particularly in dry soils where the two phyla co-exist. Here, Worrich and colleagues show experimentally that mycelia traffic water and nutrients and thereby stimulate bacterial activity in stressful conditions.Nature Communications 8, 15472
Environmental microbiology: Is evidence for ancient microbial life set in stone?Nature Reviews Microbiology 15, 256
Microbial communities rock
We asked Jill Banfield, a mineralogist-turned-microbiologist, how she became interested in microbial communities, what she thinks about field work, how she manages a multidisciplinary team, and where microbiome studies are headed next.Nature Microbiology 2, 17041
Unknown risks to soil biodiversity from commercial fungal inoculantsNature Ecology & Evolution 1, 0115
Bacterial development: Streptomyces' cue to leave
This study shows that co-culturing Streptomyces venezuelae with the yeast Saccharomyces cerevisiae triggers a previously unknown growth mode in S. venezuelae that enables cells to explore their environment.Nature Reviews Microbiology 15, 134–135
Polyploidy and community structure
Many species of Archaea, Bacteria and eukaryotes are polyploid in natural populations. The mixture of species with unknown but widely varying ploidy levels compromises marker-gene-based analyses of community structures, population dynamics and microbiomes.Nature Microbiology 2, 16261
Capturing microbial interactions
New approaches will expose microbial dependencies and environmental interactions.Nature Methods 14, 35