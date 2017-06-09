Latest Research and Reviews
Infectious pancreatic necrosis virus enters CHSE-214 cells via macropinocytosisScientific Reports 7, 3069
A protein-protein interaction dictates Borrelial infectivityScientific Reports 7, 2933
Bacterial evolution: The origins of pathogenic enterococci
This study investigates the origins of multidrug-resistant pathogenic enterococci.
Bacterial pathogenesis: Campylobacter follows the clues
Luethy et al. show that metabolites produced by the gut microbiota can modulate the expression of Campylobacter jejuni determinants that are required for growth, commensalism and virulence.
Biofilms: New ways for streptococci to settle downNature Reviews Microbiology 15, 321
On the wrong side of history
As anti-vaccination movements gain momentum in some regions, World Immunization Week 2017 reminds us that vaccines work and are safe, and that ideological positions contrary to this truth ignore the weight of scientific evidence and deny a long history of lives being saved, endangering many more.Nature Microbiology 2, 17046
Bringing Treponema into the spotlight
This month's Genome Watch highlights how culture-independent selective enrichment approaches are now being coupled to whole-genome sequencing to enable the analysis of unculturable microorganisms.Nature Reviews Microbiology 15, 196
Gene expression: Host–pathogen duels revealed by dual RNA-seq in vivoNature Reviews Genetics 18, 143