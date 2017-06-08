Microbial communities

Latest Research and Reviews
Global metabolic interaction network of the human gut microbiota for context-specific community-scale analysis
The metabolic interactions between gut microbes and host cells play roles in human health. Here, Sung et al. present a literature-curated metabolic network of the human gut microbiota and three human cell types, together with a mathematical approach to identify distinct microbial and metabolic features in gut microbiomes.Nature Communications 8, 15393
Gut bacteria can stop cancer drugs from working
Presence of particular microbes or enzymes could explain why some treatments are ineffective for certain people.
Genome watch: Klebsiella pneumoniae: when a colonizer turns bad
This month's Genome Watch highlights how whole-genome sequencing (WGS) and epidemiological studies can be combined to explore the link between colonization and infection by Klebsiella pneumoniae in patients who are hospitalised.
Correspondence: Reply to ‘Analytical flaws in a continental-scale forest soil microbial diversity study’Nature Communications 8, 15583
Correspondence: Analytical flaws in a continental-scale forest soil microbial diversity studyNature Communications 8, 15572
Gut microbiota: Trust your gut — metformin and diabetes